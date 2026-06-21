Amazon delivery driver jailed for sitting exams for students at Liverpool John Moores

9 hours ago

Shahid Adnan has been jailed for three years after earning £300,000 from completing students assignments and tests.

Liverpool John Moores University students paid Adnan to sit their exams and complete their coursework. A BBC article reports that over 120 students were involved, globally. The 43-year-old from Liverpool was caught in February 2023. Authorities discovered him after his scam earned him £300,000.

Dr Tom Berry, school of computer science and mathematics, discovered the fraudulent activity through a USB drive handed in by a student. He noticed the previous owner of the drive had inadvertently copied files and folders on to it.

These files included a spreadsheet containing details of multiple students, modules, coursework due dates, and login information. The lecturer passed this immediately onto the police.

Dr Berry found the IP address used to submit multiple pieces of student’s coursework. He also found documents linking to a company Adnan had set up called Study Sharp Ltd. This enabled police to find his location.

Police found Adnan was living a “lavish lifestyle.” Senior crown prosecutor, Andrew Madden said that this was way beyond what his stated occupations as private tutor and Amazon delivery driver could afford. This included owning two high-end Audi and BMW cars. He also had expensive furnishings and appliances. Additionally, he owned 4 separate bank accounts containing a total of £2,461,239.

Detective Sergeant Adam Dagnall, from Merseyside Police’s cyber dependant crime unit, said he hopes Adnan’s sentence “serves as a strong deterrent to those who would look to commit large-scale fraud, and those students who think they can cheat their way to an undeserved future”.

An LJMU spokesperson said: “The university promotes and supports a culture of academic integrity and takes all forms of academic dishonesty very seriously.

“We expect all students to conduct themselves appropriately and in accordance with the ethical values of an academic community.”

At Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, Adnan was sentenced after pleading guilty to three charges of money laundering. He also pleaded guilty to a hacking offence, and fraud by false representation.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the police have said they will now commence to recover Adnan’s assets gained through illegal activity.

Featured images via BBC and Merseyside Police