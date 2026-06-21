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This ex-Liverpool pupil is about to represent Norway at the World Cup

Move over Trent, there’s another local lad preparing for football’s biggest stage.

Hannah Auckland | News
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Former Calderstones School pupil Thelo Aasgaard is set to head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after helping Norway qualify for the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Although born and raised in Liverpool, the 24-year-old qualifies for Norway through his father. His journey from South Liverpool to the world stage has been nothing short of remarkable.

From Mossley Hill to the World Cup

Aasgaard first pulled on a Norway shirt at Under-16 level before working his way through every age group.

Fast forward a few years, and he’s now sharing a dressing room with Haaland.

Casual.

Aasgaard only made his senior Norway debut last year, but he wasted absolutely no time making an impression.

On his first start, he bagged a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Moldova.

Then, in the reverse fixture, he came off the bench and somehow scored FOUR goals in an 11-1 demolition.

Safe to say he’d settled in pretty quickly.

Norway are back on the biggest stage

Norway’s qualification ends a 28-year wait for a place at the World Cup, with their last appearance coming back in France in 1998.

As an attacking midfielder, Aasgaard will be hoping to make an impact in what looks like one of the tournament’s toughest groups. Having already beaten Iraq 4-1 on the 16th June, Norway will move on to face Senegal on the 23rd June (GMT) and France on the 26th.

In the group stage, Aasgaard will be sharing the pitch with some of world football’s biggest names, including teammate Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard.

Playing against France means a former Calderstones student could soon be lining up against Kylian Mbappé in a World Cup match.

Liverpool football hero?

While Aasgaard now plays his club football away from Merseyside, his roots remain firmly in South Liverpool.

For Calderstones students and locals, it’s not every day someone who walked the same school corridors ends up playing on football’s biggest stage.

With Liverpool already claiming Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah as local success stories, Aasgaard is proving that South Liverpool can produce international stars for more than one nation.

Safe to say there’ll be more than a few people in Mossley Hill keeping an eye on Norway this summer.

Although we’re rooting for England, we wish you luck, Thelo.

 

Featured images via Instagram @thelo.aasgaard @herrelandslaget

Hannah Auckland | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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