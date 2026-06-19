Cate Blanchett to become a visiting professor at Oxford University

Cate called it ‘an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers’

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Cate Blanchett has accepted a visiting professorship at Oxford University for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Cate is an acclaimed Australian actor and producer, renowned for her talent and versatility across film and theatre.

A two-time Academy Award winner, she is celebrated for acclaimed performances in works including Elizabeth, Carol, Blue Jasmine, Tár, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and has been appointed the next Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre at St. Catherine’s College.

According to the University of Oxford, Cate Blanchett said of her appointment: “Art breaks down the borders and boundaries of our imagination; it poses questions, and playing with and dissecting it expands and challenges our present reality. My years of creative practice have granted me the opportunity of sharpening feelings into ideas and offered pathways into insight.

“The visiting professorship is an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers. I look forward to beginning this creative rumpus.”

Established in 1990, The Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre is a one-year position held by a significant figure in theatre, with previous visiting professors including Stephen Sondheim and Sir Stephen Fry.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh, who created the role, said he was “thrilled” at Blanchett’s acceptance: “I know that her incredible career, both as an actor and producer across stage, screen, and television, will be a major inspiration to Oxford’s students.