University of Liverpool halls shortlisted for Global Student Living awards

The halls have been named finalists in the ‘Best University Housing’ category.

6 hours ago

‘Best University Housing’ category at the Global Student Living (GSL) Awards

The University of Liverpool’s student accommodation has been shortlisted for a national award recognising the best university housing in the UK and Ireland.

These awards are based entirely on student feedback rather than judges or inspections.

Students living in University of Liverpool accommodation completed surveys in November 2025 and April 2026, rating everything from the speed of the Wi-Fi to the support provided by management teams. Their responses helped secure Liverpool’s place on the shortlist.

If a property is GSL Certified, the residents themselves have given it a stamp of approval.

Unlike other awards, the GSL Awards are decided solely by residents’ experiences. Every year, hundreds of thousands of students from fifteen countries take part in the surveys, making them one of the largest measures of student satisfaction with accommodation.

The University of Liverpool is up against Edge Hill University, Queen Margaret University, the University of Derby and the University of Leeds in the UK and Ireland category.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London this October.

Whether Liverpool takes home the trophy remains to be seen, but making the shortlist suggests students are pretty happy with where they’re living.

Good luck Liverpool!

Featured images via Canva