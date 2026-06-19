The Tab

Newcastle University academic’s Virginia Woolf film gets national cinema release

The Toon meets Virginia Woolf (what a combo)

Ali Choudhary | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Virginia Woolf’s Night and Day, directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Dr Tina Gharavi, opens in cinemas nationally on Friday 19th June after being filmed at a number of North East landmarks.

The comedy-drama is based on Virginia’s 1919 novel and follows Katharine Hilbery, an ambitious astronomer determined to forge her own path while resisting the expectations of love and marriage. Set in Edwardian England, the story unfolds against a backdrop of scientific progress, the suffragette movement, and changing social attitudes.

The film stars American actress Hayley Bennett as the protagonist, alongside Jack Whitehall, Jennifer Saunders, Timothy Spall, and Lily Allen.

Several scenes were shot across the North East, with locations including Neville’s Hall, Beamish Open Air Museum, the Lit & Phil, and Ryhope Engines Museum in Sunderland standing in for early 20th century England.

Tina, a reader in screenwriting and film at Newcastle University’s School of English, said bringing one of Britain’s most celebrated authors to the screen has been “an extraordinary dream.”

She said: “I have always wanted to tell stories about women who resist the roles imposed on them, and Woolf understood that impulse better than almost any writer. The question at the heart of this film — must a woman choose between love and ambition? — is as alive today as it was in 1910.”

Tina mentioned how Virginia’s reputation as a literary innovator had also influenced the style of the adaptation.

“Virginia Woolf was a Modernist. She was always thinking about how society was evolving and how differently to tell stories,” she said. “So, it made sense to make a film that was perhaps more radical in the way that it told its tale.”

Tina is now preparing for her next project, a biopic of Iranian poet Forough Farrokhzad titled Forough: Let Us Believe in the Beginning of the Cold Season, which is written and directed by herself, and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson.

Featured image via Newcastle University

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Ali Choudhary | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

Viral Turkey supporter Udi Neco’s real face, as he paints himself black at World Cup

Ellissa Bain

He’s catching everyone’s attention

Durham University top 100 in QS World Rankings 2027

May Thomson

Here’s where Durham placed…

Cate Blanchett to become a visiting professor at Oxford University

May Thomson

Cate called it ‘an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers’

In full: The frantic 911 calls that were made on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Hancock

Hayley Soen

Family members left the courtroom when they were played

‘Her brain is broken’: Doctors shared Taylor Parker’s full mental diagnosis in court

Ellissa Bain

‘Something is very wrong with her brain’

Here’s what to wear if you’re seeing Harry Styles perform in London this summer

Isabella Zbucki

Harry Styles all the time. Others, occasionally

Newcastle University academic’s Virginia Woolf film gets national cinema release

Ali Choudhary

The Toon meets Virginia Woolf (what a combo)

Bonnie Blue behind the scenes of baby shower event

Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

Hayley Soen

A whole team was involved

Oliver Tree mum speaks out

Oliver Tree’s mum speaks out publicly for the first time since his death in the helicopter crash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘We are so proud of you’

King’s College London student is youngest person honoured in King’s Birthday Honours 2026

Avery Cesaire

Michelle Agyemang received an MBE

A deep dive into Lorenzo from Love Island’s luxury men’s clothing brand selling £185 jeans

Ellissa Bain

There are only two items on sale right now

Bonnie Blue baby shower

Bonnie Blue has a defiant and hideous message for anyone hating on her golden baby shower event

Hayley Soen

She talks of loving to let strangers urinate on her

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities in QS world rankings 2027 – Southampton fell 24 spots

Esther Knowles

Queen’s Belfast rose 25 places to rank 174th globally – while Southampton fell 24 to 111th, the biggest drop of any Russell Group university this year

No one warned me the end of first year hits hard

Estella Sum-Campbell

I thought I’d be excited for summer… so why do I just feel sad?

Wade Griffin testified in the Taylor Parker court case, but Maternal Instinct completely cut it

Hayley Soen

Here are all the emotional details he shared

Love Island’s George was actually ‘kicked out’ the villa for using ‘offensive slur’

Ellissa Bain

Apparently he desperately tried to cover it up

King’s College London places in UK top 10 in QS World University Rankings 2027

Kari Yip

It was named in the top 2.5 per cent of universities in the world

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by facility spend – Edinburgh lowest at 23 per cent

Olivia Duggan

Oxford, which tops the overall university rankings, ranks 21st for facility spend, while Exeter leads all Russell Group universities at 57 per cent

students california beach died

‘Truly full of life’: Tributes to two students who died after being swept to sea in California

Maia Traverse

Harshita Nair and Mahial Sran were thought to have been napping when caught in a swell on Santa Cruz beach last week

The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe they agreed to this