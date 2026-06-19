Viral Turkey supporter Udi Neco’s real face, as he paints himself black at World Cup

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Turkey fan Udi Neco is going viral at the World Cup after painting himself black, but who is he and what does his real face look like? Here’s everything you need to know.

He was first spotted in the stands at Turkey’s first FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Australia, which took place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Turkey lost their first game 2-0.

Neco captured everyone’s attention as he has such a striking look, with black paint covering his face, neck, arms and legs, creepy white contact lenses and a big bushy white moustache and beard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Necdet Ölçerman (@udi_neco)

His real name is Necdet Ölçerman, but he’s known online as Udi Neco and is actually a massive influencer in Turkey, with over 1.1 million followers now. He’s gained over 500k followers over the last two weeks alone!

Neco was born in Germany but has Turkish roots and is a huge fan of the Turkish football team Beșiktaș, based in Istanbul. He’s spotted at all their games, but is now supporting the national team at the World Cup.

He paints himself black because black and white are Beșiktaș’ team colours, but underneath all that paint, he looks totally different. Here are some pictures of his real face.

Neco is following the Turkey team across Canada and America for all their World Cup matches right now. In between games, he visited some major landmarks, including New York’s Statue of Liberty and the White House.

He’s no doubt off to San Francisco next for Turkey’s second group stage game against Paraguay at the Levi’s Stadium on Friday, 19th June, and is always the one starting the chants. Let’s hope this match goes a bit better for him than the first.

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Featured image credit: @udi_neco/Instagram