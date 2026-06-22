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Rumour Dua Lipa is pregnant

Um, so what’s actually going on with Dua Lipa and all the rumours she’s pregnant?!

‘I’m eating for two now’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Over the weekend, rumours Dua Lipa is pregnant have swept over the internet. She and Callum Turner are the it couple right now, having just officially got wed and taking over Palermo for their huge do. Honestly, every post I see about it gets a like instantly.

But, the new posts we seem to be seeing loads of are claiming Dua Lipa has announced she’s pregnant, expecting her first child with Callum Turner just days after their wedding.

OMGGGG!!! DUA IS PREGNANT,” one video has claimed. Another post added that “Dua Lipa announces she’s pregnant with her first child” and shared an apparent quote from her: “I’m eating for two now”. 

Ok, so what’s going on with Dua Lipa rumours?

Sorry guys, but that’s all they are. They are just posts trying to go viral, and the claims are nothing but rumour. The video post has had over 4million views, with plenty of people believing it. However, the video just shows Dua talking in an interview about the necklace she is wearing, and has no mention of children.

The other posts contain generic pictures of Dua, and stock images of pregnancy scans – not any that Dua has actually posted herself. Those too have had millions upon millions of views and engagement.

Dua Lipa has spoken about wanting to start a family one day

Dua has spoken in the past about wanting to start a family. When she and Callum announced their engagement, she said she’d love to have children, but it will all be down to timing with herself and actor Callum.

“I’d love to have kids one day,” she told British Vogue . “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take.

“I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via CraSH/Shutterstock and Twitter.

More on: Celebrity Debunked Dua Lipa Music
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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