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Yikes! Yet another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially broken up

Are there any left?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Oh dear, oh dear. Another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have split up, and now the success rate from that series is well and truly in the pits.

Jack Keating and Sher Suarez have broken up after four months. There were previously rumours they had broken up not long after the show finished, but they defiantly posted appearing to confirm it was nothing more than rumour. Sher was seen organising a birthday surprise for Jack, alongside his daughter Maya. It was all very romantic in the face of split reports.

But now, it’s all over. Distance for them, being literally thousands of miles apart, ended up being too much. But they have remained friends.

Speaking to Goss.ie, Jack said: “ Obviously the long distance thing is a bit of an issue, but no, we’re good friends. We kind of gave it a go on the outside of the villa, but she’s in Miami, I’m in Dublin, it’s kind of two separate worlds right now. So yeah, just friends, back in the single game, it’s been great, happy to be back.”

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

When asked if it ended mutually, Jack added: “Yeah, it kind of just ended. It’s just one of them things, we tried. It’s kind of a long distance thing. Yeah, it’s kind of all I’m going to say right now.”

We have very few couples to shout about from Love Island All Stars 2026 – pretty much all of them have split up. We now have just Leanne and Scott and Lucinda and Sean who are still together. There were rumours Whitney and Yamen had broken up, but they look to actually still be going strong, as well.

No pressure to the other couples, but the success of the show isn’t looking great.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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