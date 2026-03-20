All the Love Island All Stars couples who have already split, just one month after the show

6 hours ago

We’re just one month out from Love Island All Stars 2026, but already, the couples are dropping like flies and many have split up. The winners are over, and couples who vowed to give it a go outside the villa never followed up on that.

Helena and Carrington are regularly sharing updates, Lucinda and Sean are shopping for wedding dresses, and Millie and Zac are giving us some hope, but elsewhere, it’s slim pickings. Has anyone heard from Whitney and Yemen? Here’s a rundown of all of the Love Island All Stars 2026 couples who have already split, despite only being free of the villa for a matter of weeks.

Samie and Ciaran

After just three weeks together, Love Island All Stars 2026 winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies have broken up. It’s been said Samie was “pretty focused on work” and was “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. A source said “something was lacking” and “she just wasn’t hearing from him.”

They added: “Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

The pair then started posting petty digs about one another on Instagram, and Samie confirmed the split when she joked about having to return the £50k All Stars prize fund. Ciaran was then awkwardly spotted liking underwear pics of other Islanders. Yikes.

Jessy and Tommy

Jessy and Tommy were the first real “couple” to end it all. They left the villa together, and said they would give their relationship a go in the outside world. They did some joint interviews to keep up appearances, and Jessy continued to defend herself and say she was actually interested in Tommy, which many people doubted.

Then just a week after the final, it was revealed it’s all over. A source told The Sun: “Jessy and Tommy were only ever in the early stages of their romance but once they left the villa, they knew it was just a friendship. They realised that a romantic connection was never going to work and have decided to nip it in the bud.

“They weren’t really communicating much after the villa and struggled to navigate their early connection after leaving the show. They have agreed to stay friends and there are no hard feelings.”

Kyra and Curtis

Kyra and Curtis were the first – not really couple – to call it quits, and whilst you might think there was nothing to break up, it did get really sour. “Don’t bother coming to visit,” is apparently what he said to her when she suggested meeting up post-show. Then he was seen advertisting for a date on Valentine’s Day, to which Kyra commented “ouch”.

The pair then took a whole segment of the final to go at each other, and now Curtis has been pictured dating someone else. Proper old school Love Island mess. I love it.

Sher and Jack

Sher and Jack is a confusing one, because whilst it’s been reported they’re all over, they are still spending time together. It was claimed that they had ended things, when he said dating shows “weren’t real” and they seemed to stop posting together.

However, they are now apparently said to be “friends” and “working things out” so who knows where they stand? Just this week Sher organised a birthday surprise for Jack, which feels quite romantic.

Fellow Islander Carrington said: “Guys, I am at Jack’s house. Sher Uber Eats’d a lot of stuff for his birthday. So, I’m gonna set it all up so she can give him and his daughter a nice birthday surprise.” She ordered him a few different cakes, a bottle of champagne and a load of balloons, and Carrington hid it all from Jack in the fridge.

He then filmed Jack’s reaction as he walked into the room with his daughter Maya and saw the whole birthday setup Sher had organised. “Oh, look what Carrington and Sher did for us,” he said to Maya. “Is it daddy’s birthday? Wow. Are you going to blow out the candles?”

I need answers.

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