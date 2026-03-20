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Carrington finally reveals his relationship status with Helena after Love Island All Stars

I feel bad for her

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone’s been waiting to find out what’s really going on between Helena and Carrington after Love Island All Stars, and he’s finally revealed their relationship status.

They’re the biggest surprise to come out of the show, with no one actually expecting them to last outside the villa. To everyone’s shock, they’ve been hanging out loads over the past few weeks and seem pretty loved up. But it doesn’t sound as serious as it looks.

Carrington went on Whitney’s Dare To Talk podcast with Zac this week and she asked him if he’s “en route” towards a relationship with Helena, and he didn’t exactly seem very serious about her.

“I would say we’re in a good spot. We’re definitely talking a lot. We’re not official or exclusive but we’ve been getting along and I’ve only known her for a total of, I think it’s been a month now, but things are going well,” he said.

Ummm, a month?! Carrington entered the villa on Day 14 of All Stars, which would have been around the 28th or 29th January. That means he’s almost known her for two whole months. A bit of an underestimation there?

From Helena’s videos, it looks like they’re totally in love. She went to meet him at the airport with a balloon and was so excited to see him, but honestly, it seems really one-sided. I really hope he doesn’t mess her around.

Speaking about why he chose to go on Love Island All Stars in the same podcast, Carrington told Whitney: “Honestly, I feel like it just hit the right timing.

“I’ve been single for a couple of years now. Everyone has their dream of meeting a girl abroad and I thought, I’m single, I’m actually interested in being in a relationship. Why not test it out and go on All Stars?”

I think their days are numbered.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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