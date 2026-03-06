Your friendly reminder of who to avoid on campus at all times

Whether you’ve spent one year at King’s or three, you’ve definitely had the misfortune of meeting at least one of these characters.

Whilst some you have to unfortunately encounter everyday, others are an occasional one seminar wonder.

So, here are the 10 most annoying types of people you’ll encounter during your time at King’s. I’m sorry if just seeing this list brings back bad memories of encountering these people…

1. The LinkedIn warrior

The LinkedIn warrior is well known, both in person and through their 500+ connections and you are unfortunately one of them.

The warrior is both deeply annoying yet… impressive, although no one will openly admit that. Their life is organised to a T, internships flourishing, with a massive collection of certificates from places you don’t even know the name of.

2. The posh student

They burst into the seminar with a million shopping bags and the bags almost have their own seat in the class. Even the oxygen they breathe is of a higher quality than yours.

They don’t understand why you wouldn’t do your weekly shop at Whole Foods and you’d rather choose Co-op. You won’t even do your weekly shop at Waitrose? Crazy.

3. The waffler

Some seminars are uncomfortably quiet, with its evil twin being the annoying endless, waffling seminar. If you couldn’t already tell from their 30 minute long sentences, the waffler is the perpetrator.

You’ll be half thankful for the waffler for keeping the seminar rolling when the awkward silences start, although the seminar leader can’t get a word in and you lost track of what they were saying five minutes into their monologue.

4. The group project shirker

Sooner rather than later you’ll be well acquainted with the group project shirker. Or maybe you haven’t, because they’re never present anyway.

They mean well, and probably (hopefully) have other uni work to be doing, but they’ll cause you immense stress. You’ll probably grow grey hairs, sorry to break it to you!

5. The know it all

Everything you say is a point of contention. Spoiler alert: You know nothing and they know everything.

Their knowledge about absolutely everything ever is impressive, but dull and frankly quite the headache and all you can do is smile and nod politely in agreement in the hopes that they stop.

6. The chronically late one

This person is always miraculously late, disappointing but not surprising. After the one hour seminar is already 40 minutes in, they turn up, slamming the door open, announcing their presence, and somehow always with a drink in hand?

Their time management might be poor, although their priorities are clearly set straight and you’ll definitely be envious of their drink.

7. The seat snatcher

The scenario is: You’ve hyped yourself up to go and seriously lock in at the library, manifested success, bought your over-priced food and even miraculously remembered your lanyard.

You lumber over to your absolutely favourite library seat, prepared to work, and all your dreams fall apart. Someone is sat in your favourite seat. The shock, the horror!

They don’t know their sin, they’re sat peacefully working, but to you it’s the worst offence, your entire day is disrupted. After this, you might as well go home and work another day?

8. The questioner

Lectures are hard enough to sit through and lets be honest all you want to do is play games on your iPad or online shop on your laptop.

Your attention is already waning and there’s just one nattering student who won’t stop asking question after question, making statement of fact after another, no matter how much you mentally will them to stop. You just pray and try to make it through to the end of the lecture, it’s all you can do.

9. The AI lover

They think they’re being slick, but they’re not, we know you use AI. These people use AI religiously in essays or for answering the most simple seminar questions to pass it off as their own work. They want to be the know it all but they just fall short.

You’ll admire their unwavering confidence, although their incessant false smartness gets annoying…

10. The loudest person ever

You’ve finally found a quiet spot at uni. It’s everything you wanted: Isolated with a charging point, well lit. How lucky! You’ve finally found peace and suddenly the loudest person ever smells your delicate peace and crushes it immediately.

They’re beyond loud, munching on a Mary Poppins bag of crisps, their typing is thunderous, and their poor music taste is leaking through their tinny earphones. The loudness never seems to end…

