In honour of International Women’s Day 2026: Meet the influential female KCL alumni

Commemorated every year on March 8th, International Women’s Day is a day to simply celebrate women: The mothers, daughters, sisters, or any of the women in your life! It is a day to reflect, appreciate, and honour the achievements of women, and to advocate for greater gender equality across the world.

At King’s, there are a remarkable variety of influential female alumni: All of which have contributed to various fields ranging from women’s rights, medicine and scientific developments, to literature and sports.

So, in honour of International Women’s Day 2026, here are some of the influential female alumni that attended King’s College London.

Virginia Woolf

Novelist and feminist figure Virginia Woolf was a student at the Ladies’ Department at King’s from 1897 to 1902. Woolf took classes in Greek, Latin, German, and studied history during her time at the university. She was a ground-breaking writer, with her most famous works consisting of Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse, Orlando and A Room of One’s Own.

Here at King’s, Woolf was commemorated until late last year with a building named in her honour and by a waxwork commissioned of her, although, rest assured that it was a waxwork and not Woolf herself. Don’t worry, this is actually a common misconception.

Rosalind Franklin

Biophysicist Rosalind Franklin is a prominent figure most famous for her pioneering work in DNA imaging as a research fellow from 1951 to 1953 at King’s College London. It was the images that Franklin took, of the structure of DNA, that allowed scientists James Watson and Francis Crick to create the first model of the DNA molecule – the double helix structure.

Although Franklin could not share the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins, due to it being a posthumous nomination, she is nonetheless remarked for her innovative and truly ground-breaking contributions to medical understanding and scientific development.

Dina Asher-Smith

Athlete Dina Asher-Smith holds records in both the 100 and 200 metres races. In her early years as a sprinter, she won school championship titles in 2010, 2011 and 2013, and achieved gold medals in the relay at the European Junior Championships of 2013.

She also studied history here at King’s and with support from the university, Asher-Smith was able to progress as an athlete whilst working towards her degree. Talk about a woman who can do it all! Her successes cannot be summarised in a paragraph, but they do include her becoming the fastest teenager, in history, at the 2015 World Championships, and her winning a gold medal treble – yes, treble – in the 2018 European Championships. Admirable if I say so myself.

Dr Lama Al Sulaiman

Last, but not least, we have a trail-blazing businesswoman, women’s rights pioneer, and King’s alumni Dr Lama Al Sulaiman who was voted a board member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in 2005 and became one of the first women to win an elected office in Saudi Arabia.

She is also a pioneer of women’s rights, focusing on gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace and wider society. Remarkably in 2015, Al Sulaiman made history after winning a municipal election and becoming one of the first female politicians in Saudi Arabia. Her growing successes continue to be celebrated, as she is, indeed, an inspirational female figure!

