Hailey Bieber pursues savage legal action after reposting TikTok that called Justin an ‘abuser’

After people clocked that she’d allegedly reposted a TikTok about Justin Bieber’s “abuse”, his wife, Hailey, has responded with legal action against the influencer who started the conversation.

It all started earlier this week, when TikToker Julie Theis claimed that Hailey is a “tolerant codependent” for her husband.

“When I say tolerant, I mean she tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labour, in exchange for being in a relationship. And that is a contract I am opting out of,” Julie, who has a master’s degree in psychology, said.

“There is no better example of this than Hailey and Justin Bieber. People wonder how this relationship is still lasting, it is because Hailey is a tolerant, co-dependent woman. Hailey will never leave Justin, she is a stayer.”

Hailey Bieber reposted said TikTok, and while she promptly removed the repost, the internet quickly screenshotted it.

Addressing it on her Instagram story, she said: “Hey. I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!”

Hailey Bieber has now pursued legal action over the TikTok drama

Following the TikTok beef, Hailey Bieber has issued Julie Theis a cease-and-desist order through her attorney, Evan Spiegel. The legal document was seen by TMZ, and inside, the lawyer alleges that the TikTok was “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory.”

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from this wrongful and tortious conduct, and remove the videos,” a portion of the letter demands.

Meanwhile, Julie posted a picture of the letter on her TikTok account. She said it was a ploy to “intimidate” her, arguing that her video was legal because it was her opinion. She called it “elitist” and compared it to a “temper tantrum.”

“It’s extremely elitist to try to silence opinions just because you disagree. Disagreement is not defamation,” she also told TMZ.

The beef doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, because Julie has continued to post about the drama on her TikTok and Instagram.

“Truly, I’m not the one. I don’t care who you are or how much money you have and personally i’d love to see us in a brain-off in court. Disagreement is not defamation. If you need lawyers to survive an opinion you’re not powerful, you’re fragile and I see it,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Julie Theis