The Tab
Hailey Bieber responds to influencer

Hailey Bieber pursues savage legal action after reposting TikTok that called Justin an ‘abuser’

The influencer’s response is WILD

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After people clocked that she’d allegedly reposted a TikTok about Justin Bieber’s “abuse”, his wife, Hailey, has responded with legal action against the influencer who started the conversation.

It all started earlier this week, when TikToker Julie Theis claimed that Hailey is a “tolerant codependent” for her husband.

“When I say tolerant, I mean she tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labour, in exchange for being in a relationship. And that is a contract I am opting out of,” Julie, who has a master’s degree in psychology, said.

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

“There is no better example of this than Hailey and Justin Bieber. People wonder how this relationship is still lasting, it is because Hailey is a tolerant, co-dependent woman. Hailey will never leave Justin, she is a stayer.”

Hailey Bieber reposted said TikTok, and while she promptly removed the repost, the internet quickly screenshotted it.

Addressing it on her Instagram story, she said: “Hey. I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!”

Hailey Bieber has now pursued legal action over the TikTok drama

Following the TikTok beef, Hailey Bieber has issued Julie Theis a cease-and-desist order through her attorney, Evan Spiegel. The legal document was seen by TMZ, and inside, the lawyer alleges that the TikTok was “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory.”

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from this wrongful and tortious conduct, and remove the videos,” a portion of the letter demands.

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Meanwhile, Julie posted a picture of the letter on her TikTok account. She said it was a ploy to “intimidate” her, arguing that her video was legal because it was her opinion. She called it “elitist” and compared it to a “temper tantrum.”

“It’s extremely elitist to try to silence opinions just because you disagree. Disagreement is not defamation,” she also told TMZ.

@julietheis

Replying to @Prettynpunk! Imagine having unlimited money and being this threatened by a woman with an opinion #haileybieber #justinbieber #darkpsychology

♬ original sound – Julie Theis

The beef doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, because Julie has continued to post about the drama on her TikTok and Instagram.

“Truly, I’m not the one. I don’t care who you are or how much money you have and personally i’d love to see us in a brain-off in court. Disagreement is not defamation. If you need lawyers to survive an opinion you’re not powerful, you’re fragile and I see it,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Julie Theis

More on: Celebrity Hailey Bieber Influencers Justin Bieber TikTok
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Hailey Bieber reveals the four cosmetic procedures she has, and I’m too broke to relate

Latest

Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

Ellissa Bain

The BBC said they weren’t aware

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

Kieran Galpin

Sir, why are you choking your dad in broad daylight?

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

Hebe Hancock

How didn’t they notice this?!

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s weighing in on the drama

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo feuding

People have spotted clues Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are feuding – so where do they stand?

Suchismita Ghosh

I thought they were inseparable

Ana Kasparian

Pearl Davis’ pathetic reason for ‘silent tantrum’ in viral debate with actually qualified woman

Kieran Galpin

Turns out you can still be an insufferable pick me with your mouth closed

People think this is the cunning reason Harriet went on The Traitors in the first place

Hebe Hancock

It’s all making sense

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is ridiculous

Harriet from The Traitors has a really famous dad, and it explains a lot about her

Ellissa Bain

That’s why she’s so posh

rachel harriet traitors

Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

Claudia Cox

Erm, I think Harriet has more beef with the other Faithfuls…

Maz from The Traitors apologises after sharing shocking post about the Nazis

Ellissa Bain

The BBC said they weren’t aware

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

Kieran Galpin

Sir, why are you choking your dad in broad daylight?

Yikes, people think Stephen made another HUGE mistake on The Traitors last night

Hebe Hancock

How didn’t they notice this?!

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s weighing in on the drama

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo feuding

People have spotted clues Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are feuding – so where do they stand?

Suchismita Ghosh

I thought they were inseparable

Ana Kasparian

Pearl Davis’ pathetic reason for ‘silent tantrum’ in viral debate with actually qualified woman

Kieran Galpin

Turns out you can still be an insufferable pick me with your mouth closed

People think this is the cunning reason Harriet went on The Traitors in the first place

Hebe Hancock

It’s all making sense

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is ridiculous

Harriet from The Traitors has a really famous dad, and it explains a lot about her

Ellissa Bain

That’s why she’s so posh

rachel harriet traitors

Harriet dishes on where she stands now with Rachel after their fiery feud on The Traitors

Claudia Cox

Erm, I think Harriet has more beef with the other Faithfuls…