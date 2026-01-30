The Tab

Steven Bartlett podcast guest gives brutal opinion on why show makes her ‘worried for women’

She did not hold back

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A previous guest on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, Diary of a CEO, has spoken out after his recent controversy and shared why the podcast makes her “worried for women”.

Steven Bartlett is the lead of one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world and has interviewed major guests such as Maisie Williams and Louis Tomlinson. But he’s recently come under a lot of scrutiny after his podcast with Dr Alok M Kanojia, an American psychotherapist who goes by Dr K.  In this interview, Steven asked Dr K a question that many people thought was worded strangely.

“A huge amount of men aged 15 to 50 will not pass on their genes. They will effectively die out of the gene mating pool. Many people will say, ‘That’s evolution. But should society intervene to course correct that, put systems in place so that those men meet partners?” he asked.

Lots of people believed this question was the same talking point incels use when discussing the supposed lack of women willing to date modern men. The language choice of “putting systems in place” has gotten a lot of criticism, putting the burden on society at large instead of asking why these men haven’t been able to find suitable partners.

Deborah Frances-White, a comedian and the host of The Guilty Feminist, has written about her views on the situation in The i Paper.

She was invited on the podcast as part of a debate in June last year.

“At one point, I asked Steven, ‘Would you give up your career to look after children full time?’ and he truthfully said no. I was assured by the other guests that it was different for men. It is – and it will continue to be as long as people are seduced by hours of this kind of conditioning,” she wrote.

“Having a podcast with a large listenership is a responsibility. All well-known podcasters have to consider how they’re changing the world. It’s not an “if” but a “how”.”

As a podcast host herself, Deborah recognises the impact guests can have on listeners, and believes Steven needs to be more careful about who he platforms.

“Constantly hosting guests who blame women because we also wish to spend time in education and self-development is fostering unfair resentment and even a dangerous hatred that is changing the fabric of society,” she said.

The Tab has reached out to Steven Bartlett for comment.

Featured image via Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

