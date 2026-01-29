The Tab

Family of Ms Shirley, TikToker who fed homeless, share heartbreaking statements after death

‘Your legacy will live forever’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

After years of documenting her charity work on TikTok, Ms Shirley has died at just 58 years old, leaving behind a large family and friends who have now shared heartbreaking statements.

Ms Shirley, real name Shirley Raines, was a TikTok creator with almost six million followers and over a million on Instagram, where she shared videos of herself giving meals and makeovers to homeless people living on Skid Row in LA. Using the money she made from social media and donations from her followers, Shirley and her team did amazing charity work. She won the 2021 CNN Hero of the Year Award, and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.

@beauty2thestreetz

I Passed out the 200 hotdogs yesterday for lunch. I started in the backstreets and made my way over to the Salvation Army.

♬ original sound – Shirley

Yesterday, her official charity account @beauty2thestreetz shared a shocking statement revealing Shirley had passed away.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms Shirley,” the statement said.

Ms Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

It continued: “We humbly ask that you keep Ms Shirley’s family, loved ones, and the Beauty 2 The Streetz family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.”

After the initial statement, tons of tributes poured in for the influencer, who was well-loved across social media. Shirley’s close family friend and cousin shared a picture of her, along with images from their childhood growing up together.

The caption said: “This one took all day, and it’s still not processed. I don’t EVER do this on social media, but this one hurts. @beauty2thestreetz wasn’t just my cousin, she was my sister, her and her sister @upright_queenofcups basically help raise me, I’m really at a loss for words except LOVE YOU SHIRLEY.”

Natural Red, a close family friend of Shirley, shared another statement.

“Gurl Imma miss you, sis. Damn. Rest In Heaven, Queen. You were definitely one of one. Your legacy will live forever. I’m glad you knew I loved me some you,” she said.

Shirley’s cause of death is currently unknown, and her charity team has promised that further information will be shared once available.

Featured image via Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’

