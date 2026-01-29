Family of Ms Shirley, TikToker who fed homeless, share heartbreaking statements after death

4 hours ago

After years of documenting her charity work on TikTok, Ms Shirley has died at just 58 years old, leaving behind a large family and friends who have now shared heartbreaking statements.

Ms Shirley, real name Shirley Raines, was a TikTok creator with almost six million followers and over a million on Instagram, where she shared videos of herself giving meals and makeovers to homeless people living on Skid Row in LA. Using the money she made from social media and donations from her followers, Shirley and her team did amazing charity work. She won the 2021 CNN Hero of the Year Award, and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.

@beauty2thestreetz I Passed out the 200 hotdogs yesterday for lunch. I started in the backstreets and made my way over to the Salvation Army. ♬ original sound – Shirley

Yesterday, her official charity account @beauty2thestreetz shared a shocking statement revealing Shirley had passed away.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms Shirley,” the statement said.

Ms Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

It continued: “We humbly ask that you keep Ms Shirley’s family, loved ones, and the Beauty 2 The Streetz family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.”

After the initial statement, tons of tributes poured in for the influencer, who was well-loved across social media. Shirley’s close family friend and cousin shared a picture of her, along with images from their childhood growing up together.

The caption said: “This one took all day, and it’s still not processed. I don’t EVER do this on social media, but this one hurts. @beauty2thestreetz wasn’t just my cousin, she was my sister, her and her sister @upright_queenofcups basically help raise me, I’m really at a loss for words except LOVE YOU SHIRLEY.”

Natural Red, a close family friend of Shirley, shared another statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural Red 💎 (@naturalreddiva)

“Gurl Imma miss you, sis. Damn. Rest In Heaven, Queen. You were definitely one of one. Your legacy will live forever. I’m glad you knew I loved me some you,” she said.

Shirley’s cause of death is currently unknown, and her charity team has promised that further information will be shared once available.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock and Instagram