Here’s what ‘drag path’ actually means on TikTok, from that emotional viral trend

It’s so sad

Ellissa Bain

A sad new trend is circling TikTok this week that sees people talking about a “drag path” and the phrase is confusing everyone. If you have no idea what’s going on, here’s a full explanation.

The emotional trend sees people talking about someone close to them who has died, like a friend or family member, and reminiscing on a moment that happened before their death.

Text on the screen always mentions a “drag path”. For example, one viral video says: “My drag path but it’s my dad realising this was the last birthday he’d get to spend with us.”

Another one says: “A drag path except it’s my childhood best friend asking if I’m coming to the hospital on her last day.”

Here’s what ‘drag path’ actually means on TikTok

A drag path is literally a visible trail or mark that has been left on the ground by dragging an object. However, in this context, it’s taken on a metaphorical meaning.

On TikTok, the phrase “drag path” is being used to share a moment or physical thing that has left a mark on you after loss or trauma. Usually, it’s something that happened before someone died that has a lasting memory.

The term originates from the song Drag Path by Twenty One Pilots, which is about a deliberate trail of evidence that has been left behind to be discovered.

People have interpreted the song in many different ways, but the term has now come to represent the painful traces of memory or trauma that have been left behind by people who have passed away.

For example, one person’s “drag path” is the scratch marks that are still at the bottom of the doorframe from their dog, who has now died. Another person’s “drag path” is a note their dad wrote to them on their deathbed, because he wasn’t able to speak. So sad!

