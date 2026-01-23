The Tab

Put down the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic: Here’s why we’re all obsessed with the 2016 comeback

Alexa, play One Dance by Drake

Hebe Hancock | Trends

It’s official: We’re all obsessed with 2016. We’ve reached the point in the 10-year cycle where we stop cringing at our old photos and start trying to recreate them.

@nostalgicteendream #fyp #2016 #2016nostalgia #viral #2016vibes ♬ Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MO

I hate to break it to you, but it has been an entire decade since we were all obsessed with Drake’s One Dance, wearing lace-up bodysuits, and layering enough highlighter on our cheekbones to be seen from space.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ll know the “2016 filter” is currently trending with over 55 million videos, and searches for the year have surged by a massive 452%.

But why are we all suddenly desperate to go back to the era of the Snapchat dog filter and The Chainsmokers playing on a loop?

@nel_seulli #CapCut #2016 #trend #musically #goviral ♬ I Need Your Love – Ayushi Vaid

The last ‘fun’ era of the internet

Most Read

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

According to the experts, it’s because 2016 was basically the last time being online didn’t feel like a full-time job. Franchesca Villar, a beauty expert at Cosmetify, says 2016 was the “sweet spot” before the internet became exhausting.

“It was before the internet became self-conscious,” she explains. “2016 felt like a cultural reset: Bold, influential, and endlessly scrollable. Social media still felt fun rather than stressful. Trends spread organically, not engineered for engagement.”

@oliworia It’s 2016 and I was 17 #2016 #2016trend ♬ suono originale – Jr Stit

Think about it: We had the debut of Stranger Things, Beyoncé’s Lemonade was breaking the world, and King Kylie was the blueprint. It was the era of the YouTube tutorial, not the 15-second TikTok GRWM. We actually spent forty minutes carving out our eyebrows because we wanted to, not because an algorithm told us we looked untidy without a laminated brow.

@officialchrisrockkthis is a genuine outfit I wore in 2016♬ suono originale – Jr Stit

We’re bored of being ‘clean girls’

For the last few years, we’ve been trapped in the shackles of “quiet Luxury” and the “clean girl” aesthetic. We’ve been told to wear slicked-back buns, minimal tint, and linen trousers. Frankly? We’re bored.

Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell told Marie Claire we’re craving the “freeness and boldness” of 2016. We’re tired of trying to look like we’ve just been for a green juice and a 5k run. We want to look like we’re going to a party in a Bardot top and skinny jeans, which, by the way, were outselling every other style back then.

@madsfits_ #2016 #2016throwback #2016aesthetic #vlog #diml @Edikted @VSPINK @hollister @THE REN LOUNGE @Babble & Goose ♬ 3 Strikes – Terror Jr

As Villar puts it: “Revisiting those styles offers more than just a visual throwback. It’s comfort, escapism, and a reminder that beauty can still be joyful, playful, and unapologetically extra.”

So, dust off your Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow and find your oldest choker. We’re going back to 2016, and we probably never should have left.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram, TikTok

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends

Read Next

Cole Walliser names behind Glambot

Bigger than Cole Walliser: A simple who’s who of the three names behind Glambot and what they do

Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response