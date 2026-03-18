Noods Radio Launches TREAD: A mobile music studio bringing workshops to Bristol

1 hour ago

Interested in getting more involved with Bristol’s music scene? Noods Radio is launching TREAD: a music studio in a converted van bringing free workshops for Bristols youth. Noods is an independent radio station broadcasting worldwide housed in our very own Mickey Zoggs on Cheltenham Road.

As a massive supporter of Bristol’s grassroots music scene, I did not think it could get more accessible, but Noods Radio are bringing us a music studio on wheels! The not-for-profit sibling of the Noods Radio family has unveiled TREAD. A mobile music studio bringing free, industry standard music workshops directly to communities across Bristol.

TREAD launches a 12-month programme, set to deliver 280 fully funded workshops to more than 840 young people aged 12-25, with the aim of breaking down barrier to get into the creative industries. Its mobility is central to its mission; you do not need to live near the city centre or have industry connections to access this professional creative space. TREAD sidesteps the “postcode lottery” of arts funding giving all young people across Bristol access to this unique professional experience.

Backed by major funding bodies including The National Lottery Awards for All, Youth Music, Quartet Foundation and the John James Foundation, the TREAD initiative also works alongside partners such as Youth Bristol and Creative Youth Network. Supporting youth experiencing homelessness and social exclusion in Bristol.

‘The door is wide open’ Izzy Cross, Co-Director of Noods, says the project builds on the station’s DIY roots. What began as a Sunday living room session has grown into a 24/7 global station, with the not-for-profit arm launching in 2020 to support the next generation of creatives. Izzy Cross says:

“With TREAD, we’re ready to push the boundaries of how we work, it’s about reaching people who might otherwise go unseen and bringing industry and community together.”

TREAD is not just a van with a few decks in the back. It is a fully equipped, industry-standard recording studio, kitted out with professional microphones, monitors, and the latest production software, equal to a professional studio, just on wheels!

Photos via Noods Radio