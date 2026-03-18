The Tab

Noods Radio Launches TREAD: A mobile music studio bringing workshops to Bristol

The popular Bristol radio station has launched TREAD, a mobile music studio bringing free, industry-standard workshops to young people across the city

Lucia Harrison | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Interested in getting more involved with Bristol’s music scene? Noods Radio is launching TREAD: a music studio in a converted van bringing free workshops for Bristols youth. Noods is an independent radio station broadcasting worldwide housed in our very own Mickey Zoggs on Cheltenham Road. 

As a massive supporter of Bristol’s grassroots music scene, I did not think it could get more accessible, but Noods Radio are bringing us a music studio on wheels! The not-for-profit sibling of the Noods Radio family has unveiled TREAD. A mobile music studio bringing free, industry standard music workshops directly to communities across Bristol.  

TREAD launches a 12-month programme, set to deliver 280 fully funded workshops to more than 840 young people aged 12-25, with the aim of breaking down barrier to get into the creative industries. Its mobility is central to its mission; you do not need to live near the city centre or have industry connections to access this professional creative space. TREAD sidesteps the “postcode lottery” of arts funding giving all young people across Bristol access to this unique professional experience.  

Backed by major funding bodies including The National Lottery Awards for All, Youth Music, Quartet Foundation and the John James Foundation, the TREAD initiative also works alongside partners such as Youth Bristol and Creative Youth Network. Supporting youth experiencing homelessness and social exclusion in Bristol.  

‘The door is wide open’ Izzy Cross, Co-Director of Noods, says the project builds on the station’s DIY roots. What began as a Sunday living room session has grown into a 24/7 global station, with the not-for-profit arm launching in 2020 to support the next generation of creatives. Izzy Cross says:

“With TREAD, we’re ready to push the boundaries of how we work, it’s about reaching people who might otherwise go unseen and bringing industry and community together.” 

TREAD is not just a van with a few decks in the back. It is a fully equipped, industry-standard recording studio, kitted out with professional microphones, monitors, and the latest production software, equal to a professional studio, just on wheels! 

Photos via Noods Radio 

Lucia Harrison | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest
MAFS Aus Bec Danny low rate

MAFS Aus bride Bec brutally hits back after Danny rates her a painfully low three out of 10

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’m great in bed’

Not yet voted? Here’s who’s running to be your next York SU Sabbatical Officers

Violet Kennerk

We’ve got all the info to save you searching

Noods Radio Launches TREAD: A mobile music studio bringing workshops to Bristol

Lucia Harrison

The popular Bristol radio station has launched TREAD, a mobile music studio bringing free, industry-standard workshops to young people across the city

Gia was in a Nicki Minaj music video before MAFS Australia, and the full thing is incredible

Hayley Soen

Oh she’s wanted this life for a long time

Cardiff Uni study finds 60 per cent of Welsh voters are clueless on new May election system

Andrea Inte

‘Young people were the group who suffered the largest decline in political enfranchisement’

Cute cafés to rooftop bars: The best study spots around Leeds to avoid library chaos

Cerys Blunt

For when Eddy B gets overrun by freshers

louis theroux documentary how he got influencers to agree to being in it

Louis Theroux details why manosphere influencers agreed to be part of his Netflix documentary

Claudia Cox

He reckons some signed up as an ‘alpha manoeuvre’

Louis Theroux reveals the chilling words Justin Waller said after filming the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He is one of the more established ‘influencers’

Everything Louis Theroux has said about Jimmy Savile, after *that* controversial documentary

Hebe Hancock

HSTikkyTokky accused Theroux of being Savile’s ‘friend’

Thousands enrol on major Cardiff University study into severe mental illness

Emily Armitage

The NHS study aims to unlock a ‘new era’ for those living with schizophrenia and severe depression

MAFS Aus Bec Danny low rate

MAFS Aus bride Bec brutally hits back after Danny rates her a painfully low three out of 10

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’m great in bed’

Not yet voted? Here’s who’s running to be your next York SU Sabbatical Officers

Violet Kennerk

We’ve got all the info to save you searching

Noods Radio Launches TREAD: A mobile music studio bringing workshops to Bristol

Lucia Harrison

The popular Bristol radio station has launched TREAD, a mobile music studio bringing free, industry-standard workshops to young people across the city

Gia was in a Nicki Minaj music video before MAFS Australia, and the full thing is incredible

Hayley Soen

Oh she’s wanted this life for a long time

Cardiff Uni study finds 60 per cent of Welsh voters are clueless on new May election system

Andrea Inte

‘Young people were the group who suffered the largest decline in political enfranchisement’

Cute cafés to rooftop bars: The best study spots around Leeds to avoid library chaos

Cerys Blunt

For when Eddy B gets overrun by freshers

louis theroux documentary how he got influencers to agree to being in it

Louis Theroux details why manosphere influencers agreed to be part of his Netflix documentary

Claudia Cox

He reckons some signed up as an ‘alpha manoeuvre’

Louis Theroux reveals the chilling words Justin Waller said after filming the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He is one of the more established ‘influencers’

Everything Louis Theroux has said about Jimmy Savile, after *that* controversial documentary

Hebe Hancock

HSTikkyTokky accused Theroux of being Savile’s ‘friend’

Thousands enrol on major Cardiff University study into severe mental illness

Emily Armitage

The NHS study aims to unlock a ‘new era’ for those living with schizophrenia and severe depression