Thousands enrol on major Cardiff University study into severe mental illness

The NHS study aims to unlock a ‘new era’ for those living with schizophrenia and severe depression

2 hours ago

50,000 new adults living with severe mental issues have been selected to take part in one of the largest mental health studies, known as Global Minds.

The three-year study will combine the analysis of DNA with a questionnaire to better understand the catalysts of mental health conditions.

The research will be led by the NHS’s new DigiTrials, where hereditary data from saliva and blood will be collected from at-home sampling kits alongside information from NHS records for eligible patients to add to research.

The ground-breaking study has plans to grow internationally and is managed by Akrivia Health, a mental health data science company, alongside Cardiff University.

The Cardiff University research team includes Professor James Walters, Director of the Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics (CNGG), and Dr Elliott Rees, a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow based within the CNGG and the School of Medicine.

The project is being rolled out across ten NHS mental health trusts, where adults aged 18 and above with a diagnosed severe mental health condition are being encouraged to take part.

Researchers are seeking 49,000 volunteers overall and have already secured 2,000 participants.

NHS DigiTrials is continuing to identify and contact suitable candidates, while the study will also expand to include 1,000 people living with dementia.

GlobalMinds’ Chief Investigator, Professor James Walters from Cardiff University, said: “Precision medicine has already revolutionised the treatment of cancer and other rare diseases and we want GlobalMinds to bring the same breakthroughs to mental health.

“By creating the first large-scale dataset linking both genetic and detailed routine clinical information, GlobalMinds will unlock a new era of personalised mental health care, so we can help tackle the global mental health crisis.”

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Featured image via Wikimedia Commons