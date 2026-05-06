The Tab
what brushes on escalators are for

We’ve all wondered, but people are only now explaining what brushes on escalators are *really* for

No, they’re not for cleaning your shoes

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Picture the scene. You’re 13, and your mum has just let you out in town for the first time on your own, armed with £10 and a dream. It’s straight to the shops. Up the escalator, you let the brushes clean your trainers after a long day of bliss. But, shock! Horror! This isn’t the primary function of the brushes on escalators, or at all what they’re there for.

Right now, we seem to be in an era of brainrot style questions going viral on Twitter, or X. Ever wondered what the holes in AirPod cases are for? Twitter has an answer for that. Did you know what the extra mirrors on the back of cars are for? Do you need curves on window bars explained? And, people are just working out what the two lines on a keyboard are actually for.

Two tweets are currently going viral asking about escalators. “Can someone tell me what its function is on escalators?,” one has asked, with a red arrow pointing at the brushes down the side. Another said basically the same thing: “Can someone tell me what this is for on the escalator?”

Go on then, what are the brushes on escalators actually there for?

The answer is pretty simple. And no, it’s not because they’re a handy tool for cleaning your shoes. Escalator brushes, or skirt deflectors, are safety devices designed to prevent shoes, laces, and clothing from getting trapped in the gap between the moving steps and the stationary side panel.

They act as a tactile warning that encourages users to stand in the centre of the step, therefor reducing the risk of getting trapped, and causing serious injuries. They are basically to stop any small or loose items getting caught in the mechanism of the escalator, which could be really dangerous.

Pretty serious stuff, then.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

holes AirPods charging case

I had no idea what the holes on AirPods charging cases are, but now we finally have answers

who is the killer photo

You’re meant to be able to solve the crime from just this photo, so who is the killer?

extra car mirrors

It’s ‘total ignorance’ if you don’t know what these extra car mirrors are for, so what do they do?

Latest
AirPods charge unevenly

It’s the most annoying thing ever, so here’s why your AirPods charge unevenly

Hayley Soen

‘Left AirPod at two per cent is the most stressful thing in modern life’

Love Island’s Megan Moore labelled ‘out of touch’ after rant over ‘rude’ café employee

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She can’t be serious’

what brushes on escalators are for

We’ve all wondered, but people are only now explaining what brushes on escalators are *really* for

Hayley Soen

No, they’re not for cleaning your shoes

MAFS Australia insider reveals what Gia is *really* like in real life and I’m gobsmacked

Ellissa Bain

‘Gia is possibly the most genuine contestant there’

MAFS Australia bride Gia secretly phoned her backup match LOTS behind Scott’s back

Hayley Soen

She was sending him bikini pictures

Cardiff University fined over £300,000 after two employees developed asthma from work

Emily Armitage

‘The fact this went on unchecked for 15 years is truly concerning’

This theory explains why Bec calls Danny ‘Daniel’ on MAFS Australia and I’m rolling my eyes

Ellissa Bain

She always uses his full name

Maria

Model details the sheer extent of injuries she sustained in Dubai attack from ‘rich kids’

Kieran Galpin

Both of her collar bones were broken

A reality star and model: The juicy details of the MAFS Australia 2026 backup brides and grooms

Hayley Soen

The ones that got away

I left my husband after he joined the manosphere and told me to ‘get back in the kitchen’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It was a huge switch in his character’

I bought my first house at age 19, after saving £20k without help from my parents

Ellamaria Viscomi

‘We only saved for seven months before we were able to put a deposit down’

Handwritten note and disturbing details emerge in alleged murder plot against two princesses

Hayley Soen

The name of Dutch princess Alexia was found on an axe

Hantavirus

I’m confined on the hantavirus ship where three people died; here’s what it’s like onboard

Kieran Galpin

‘All we want right now is to feel safe’

Why MAFS Australia’s Scott refused to meet his backup bride, and it’s a kick in the teeth

Ellissa Bain

I feel bad for him

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori

MAFS Australia villain Jack moves on with new girlfriend, as ex Tori comments on their posts

Hayley Soen

Jack and Tori previously admitted they were never in love

We found Gia’s cocky MAFS Australia backup groom on Instagram, so it’s time to meet James

Ellissa Bain

He still has pics of his ex on there

Hudson

Heated Rivalry lads had WILD night out after the Met Gala, and Hudson went home without clothes

Kieran Galpin

The details are soooo juicy

There’s a deep meaning behind Jules’ NSFW painting in Euphoria, and it changes *that* scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No wonder she reacted like that

Lancaster University Leipzig releases statement after two killed in attack near campus

Erin Malik

A car was driven into a crowd of people on Monday evening

York SU joins national ‘Pay the Placement’ campaign calling for student nurses to be paid

Shannon Downing

Student nurses complete over 2,300 hours of unpaid placement during their degree