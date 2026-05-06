We’ve all wondered, but people are only now explaining what brushes on escalators are *really* for

30 minutes ago

Picture the scene. You’re 13, and your mum has just let you out in town for the first time on your own, armed with £10 and a dream. It’s straight to the shops. Up the escalator, you let the brushes clean your trainers after a long day of bliss. But, shock! Horror! This isn’t the primary function of the brushes on escalators, or at all what they’re there for.

Right now, we seem to be in an era of brainrot style questions going viral on Twitter, or X. Ever wondered what the holes in AirPod cases are for? Twitter has an answer for that. Did you know what the extra mirrors on the back of cars are for? Do you need curves on window bars explained? And, people are just working out what the two lines on a keyboard are actually for.

Two tweets are currently going viral asking about escalators. “Can someone tell me what its function is on escalators?,” one has asked, with a red arrow pointing at the brushes down the side. Another said basically the same thing: “Can someone tell me what this is for on the escalator?”

Birisi söyleyebilir mi bunun otomatik merdivenlerde ne işlevi olduğunu? pic.twitter.com/Gi1Yt7BM6P — Rabia (@Yesillendikkk) April 24, 2026

Go on then, what are the brushes on escalators actually there for?

The answer is pretty simple. And no, it’s not because they’re a handy tool for cleaning your shoes. Escalator brushes, or skirt deflectors, are safety devices designed to prevent shoes, laces, and clothing from getting trapped in the gap between the moving steps and the stationary side panel.

They act as a tactile warning that encourages users to stand in the centre of the step, therefor reducing the risk of getting trapped, and causing serious injuries. They are basically to stop any small or loose items getting caught in the mechanism of the escalator, which could be really dangerous.

Pretty serious stuff, then.

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