The Tab
Mila Kunis dragged acting Wake Up Dead Man

Mila Kunis is getting brutally dragged for her ‘stiff’ acting in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man

‘Miscasting on another level’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Director Rian Johnson is back with the new Knives Out movie on Netflix titled Wake Up Dead Man, and while the plot, full of drama, secrets, and plenty of misdirection, has been widely praised, one cast member has been brutally dragged for her acting: Mila Kunis.

Wake Up Dead Man seems to be no different to the other Knives Out films when it comes to the calibre of the cast. There are some really big names, including Mila Kunis. She plays a small-town cop, a supporting role that should have been a brief but effective part of the story. Instead, Twitter is exploding over her “stiff” and “miscast” performance.

‘Mila Kunis sucked the air out of every scene she was in’

One viral tweet perfectly summed it up, “Mila Kunis sucked the air out of every scene she was in, despite having a small role.” That single post alone has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, proving just how polarising her acting has been.

People aren’t holding back. Some called her “miscasting on another level” and “weirdly stiff,” while others questioned why she was in the movie at all. One person wrote, “There was a weird stiffness, like she was confused why she was a cop while playing a cop.” Another wrote, “Every time she showed up I was just thinking, ‘there is Mila on screen again badly pretending to be a small town cop.’”

via Netflix

Despite this, a few viewers have defended her, insisting she was “brilliant in her role” and urging others to stop the online hate. But they are in the minority, as the general sentiment is that her presence disrupted the otherwise sharp and witty flow of the film.

Most Read

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Annie Knight and Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips and Annie Knight share raw before and after video from s*x university stunt

To be clear, Mila Kunis is a good “girl next door in a romcom” actress and Knives Out itself is still a lot of fun. But when put together, they don’t actually work.

The film’s mystery is engaging and there are plenty of standout moments from other actors. Unfortunately, Kunis’s small but visible role has become the scene-stealer for all the wrong reasons.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is available to watch on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Celebrity Film Mila Kunis Netflix
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Man vs Baby real twins

Here’s why Netflix relied on multiple twins in Man vs Baby, and were they actually real?

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect – is it actually AI?

The Hollow Man book Wake Up Dead Man mystery

Here’s how The Hollow Man book is key to solving the mystery in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man

Latest
Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified