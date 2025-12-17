Mila Kunis is getting brutally dragged for her ‘stiff’ acting in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man

3 hours ago

Director Rian Johnson is back with the new Knives Out movie on Netflix titled Wake Up Dead Man, and while the plot, full of drama, secrets, and plenty of misdirection, has been widely praised, one cast member has been brutally dragged for her acting: Mila Kunis.

Wake Up Dead Man seems to be no different to the other Knives Out films when it comes to the calibre of the cast. There are some really big names, including Mila Kunis. She plays a small-town cop, a supporting role that should have been a brief but effective part of the story. Instead, Twitter is exploding over her “stiff” and “miscast” performance.

‘Mila Kunis sucked the air out of every scene she was in’

One viral tweet perfectly summed it up, “Mila Kunis sucked the air out of every scene she was in, despite having a small role.” That single post alone has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, proving just how polarising her acting has been.

The new Knives Out movie was pretty good but Mila Kunis sucked the air out of every scene she was in, despite her having a small role — satchel maloney (@satchelmaloney) December 14, 2025

People aren’t holding back. Some called her “miscasting on another level” and “weirdly stiff,” while others questioned why she was in the movie at all. One person wrote, “There was a weird stiffness, like she was confused why she was a cop while playing a cop.” Another wrote, “Every time she showed up I was just thinking, ‘there is Mila on screen again badly pretending to be a small town cop.’”

Despite this, a few viewers have defended her, insisting she was “brilliant in her role” and urging others to stop the online hate. But they are in the minority, as the general sentiment is that her presence disrupted the otherwise sharp and witty flow of the film.

To be clear, Mila Kunis is a good “girl next door in a romcom” actress and Knives Out itself is still a lot of fun. But when put together, they don’t actually work.

The film’s mystery is engaging and there are plenty of standout moments from other actors. Unfortunately, Kunis’s small but visible role has become the scene-stealer for all the wrong reasons.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is available to watch on Netflix now.