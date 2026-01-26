The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

You might have seen the absolute fever-dream headline claiming that former adult film star Mia Khalifa and Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, are an item.

Yes, you read that correctly. People actually think the man who plays Johnny English was jet-setting with Mia Khalifa. Here is the lowdown on how this chaos started and what Mia has to say about it.

Where did this even come from?

As with most unhinged internet rumours, this started with AI. A satirical Instagram account, @thedudehumorreport, posted an AI-generated image showing 71-year-old Atkinson and 32-year-old Khalifa cozying up on a luxury yacht.

The caption claimed the pair had been “secretly dating since summer 2025” and had been spotted on various high-end holidays: “Sources say it began quietly last summer in the South of France. No paparazzi. No Instagram clues. Just private dinners, yacht days, and luxury resorts that somehow stayed completely off-grid.

“Friends describe the dynamic as strange but effective. She brings energy, opinions, and chaos. He brings silence, timing, and the most powerful eyebrow in comedy history.”

Mia Khalifa has addressed the rumours

Taking to X, Mia addressed the dating a pensioner allegations.

“Guys I am dating a fool but it’s not Mr. Bean,” she wrote, effectively killing the buzz.

While she confirmed she is currently seeing someone, she’s keeping their identity under wraps. Sorry to the investigators, but it’s definitely not a British sitcom legend.

Wait, isn’t Rowan Atkinson literally married?

Pretty much. Rowan Atkinson has been in a long-term relationship with actress Louise Ford since 2013 (the woman who plays Kate Middleton in The Windsors), and they have a child together. Before that, he was married to Sunetra Sastry for 25 years.

Mia, meanwhile, has previously been linked to rapper Jhayco and chef Robert Sandberg.

So, to confirm: No, Mia Khalifa is not the new Mrs. Bean.

