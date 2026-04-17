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Here are all the wholesome ways to make the most of spring as a Liverpool student

Iced coffee in Sefton Park anyone?

Maia Harris | Guides, News
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As winter fades, spring in Liverpool welcomes lighter days and a sense of new possibility. For students, this is the perfect excuse to slow down. Yes, it’s the last semester of the academic year now, and yes, the deadlines are definitely getting scary, but you’ve got to take some time to yourself to survive, let alone thrive in, exam season.

Whether it be a picnic in the park, a walk by the waterfront, or simply enjoying a coffee in the sun between lectures, here are some ideas to add to your bucket list as we come into the warmer season. If you’re a final year you’ve probably ticked most of these off, but you’ll know they’re tried and tested as the best way to let your hair down mid-week. If you haven’t made your way through this list yet, what are you even doing?

Go for a spring walk in Sefton Park

Making the most of the season’s sun is essential. Take a walk in Sefton Park with a beverage of your choice from Lark Lane and enjoy the array of cute dogs and the beautiful Palm House. The gardens are beautiful, and you might forget that you’re in a city once you’re surrounded with all the greenery. Bonus points if you rally a group together to play rounders on the grass by Greenbank.

Journal or read in a cute cafe 

There are so many cute cafes to choose from in the city, from Pocket near the city center to Mother Espresso in town, and Coffi on Pilgrim Street. Sit down with a diary and a matcha, or even your favourite book, and pour your heart out. Getting your thoughts down in a new environment that isn’t your dingy Smithdown Road house can do wonders for your mind. And sanity.

Give the Black Cat Pub Quiz a go

Get all your house involved and thinking caps on with the pub quiz – it’s not just an excuse to get a pint if you’re also learning general trivia about random things. With a £100 jackpot up for grabs, and normally some unusual categories, it’s the best way to spend a Wednesday night not sat in front of a Google Doc.

 Go and see some live music at The Jacaranda

Loads of local bands play at The Jac, so get yourself down to it and make the most of the groove! Tickets are cheap. Pints are on offer. Vibes are high. Soak up some local heritage and have a little boogie on a weekday evening to distract yourself from your 9am seminar the next day – even better if it’s warm enough to have a drink outside beforehand. Disclaimer: Your mates at LIPA will love you if you go to their gig.

Take a day trip to Crosby or Formby beach

Nothing like a walk on the beach to cure a hangover, or any kind of ailment. There is kayaking and canoeing if you fancy it, and if it’s sunny, bring your swimming costume and take a dip in the water.

Give the WYLD sauna a go

If you are a wellness icon, this is the activity for you. It’s £10, which is easy, cheap and fun. It’s just what you need to get you in the right headspace for the exam season or even just the spring to sweat out the winter blues and get prepared for the new semester. There’s no better time to tackle a cold plunge in the Mersey than Spring.

Try a museum visit on a sunny day 

There are so many brilliant museums to choose from around the city. If you’re looking for some light-hearted fun, visit the Quirky Quarter for illusions and more. The Beatles museum is what you want if you’re a music lover, and if you’re partial to history, the Walker Art Gallery and the World Museum will work a treat. Nothing beats having a cultural day out and grabbing coffee and a sweet treat with your friends after.

Maia Harris | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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