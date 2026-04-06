The Tab
liverpool incident

Multiple Liverpool city centre streets cordoned off after man ‘threatened with gun’

A 37-year-old man has been arrested

Francesca Eke | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A large police operation has led to multiple road closures across Liverpool city centre after a major incident.

Extensive cordons were put in place this morning (Monday April 6th), particularly across the Cavern Quarter.

Areas affected include Button Street, Mathew Street, Victoria Street and sections of Whitechapel, where police tape remains in place. Officers have also sealed off part of Ranelagh Street elsewhere in the city centre, although it’s not yet clear whether this is directly connected to the earlier incident.

The response follows reports of a disturbance in the early hours of the morning. Police were called at approximately 4.45am after receiving reports of a fight between two men near Clayton Square. During the incident, it was alleged that one of the men threatened the other with a firearm.

Merseyside Police have since confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Despite the initial reports, officers have confirmed there is no evidence that a weapon was actually used and no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The scale of the police presence has been significant following the incident in Liverpool, with officers stationed at multiple points within the cordoned areas and access restricted throughout the morning. Refuse collectors were among those turned away as the operation remained ongoing.

Police have said that enquiries are continuing and have confirmed there is currently no risk to the public whilst they have not released further details about the circumstances.

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: l News Police
Francesca Eke | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Traffic controller may have been away from desk before fatal Air Canada plane crash struck

jordan wright thailand

New details on TOWIE’S Jordan Wright’s death in Thailand as more revealed on why he was running

The five reasons we haven’t been back to the moon since 1972, as NASA launches Artemis II

Latest
Epstein

‘I was 20-21’: Gigi Hadid issues statement after people found her buried in the Epstein files

Kieran Galpin

Her sister Bella was also in email exchanges

MAFS

Drag queen exposes the ‘revolting’ messages she got from MAFS’ Tyson, and I’m in shock

Kieran Galpin

He’s now responded, and doubled down

‘The Mountain’ was climbed: Gorillaz peak in Cardiff

Anya Daisy van Vliet

Damon Albarn even attempted to speak Welsh on this ‘Feel Good’ Friday night

‘She always credits’: Charli xcx’s management on whether she stole music from co-writer

Esther Knowles

Sky Ferreira claimed ‘I have proof of everything with dates’

Carrington

Love Island All Stars couple SPLIT after an apparent ‘string of girls’ left in his wake

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he invited a group of girls back to his Airbnb

liverpool incident

Multiple Liverpool city centre streets cordoned off after man ‘threatened with gun’

Francesca Eke

A 37-year-old man has been arrested

I'm just gonna reset and work out what to do

‘Can’t get any worse’: Love Island winner reveals he’s homeless with dog after lack of support

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m just gonna reset and work out what to do’

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Epstein

‘I was 20-21’: Gigi Hadid issues statement after people found her buried in the Epstein files

Kieran Galpin

Her sister Bella was also in email exchanges

MAFS

Drag queen exposes the ‘revolting’ messages she got from MAFS’ Tyson, and I’m in shock

Kieran Galpin

He’s now responded, and doubled down

‘The Mountain’ was climbed: Gorillaz peak in Cardiff

Anya Daisy van Vliet

Damon Albarn even attempted to speak Welsh on this ‘Feel Good’ Friday night

‘She always credits’: Charli xcx’s management on whether she stole music from co-writer

Esther Knowles

Sky Ferreira claimed ‘I have proof of everything with dates’

Carrington

Love Island All Stars couple SPLIT after an apparent ‘string of girls’ left in his wake

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he invited a group of girls back to his Airbnb

liverpool incident

Multiple Liverpool city centre streets cordoned off after man ‘threatened with gun’

Francesca Eke

A 37-year-old man has been arrested

I'm just gonna reset and work out what to do

‘Can’t get any worse’: Love Island winner reveals he’s homeless with dog after lack of support

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m just gonna reset and work out what to do’

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?