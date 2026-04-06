Multiple Liverpool city centre streets cordoned off after man ‘threatened with gun’

4 hours ago

A large police operation has led to multiple road closures across Liverpool city centre after a major incident.

Extensive cordons were put in place this morning (Monday April 6th), particularly across the Cavern Quarter.

Areas affected include Button Street, Mathew Street, Victoria Street and sections of Whitechapel, where police tape remains in place. Officers have also sealed off part of Ranelagh Street elsewhere in the city centre, although it’s not yet clear whether this is directly connected to the earlier incident.

The response follows reports of a disturbance in the early hours of the morning. Police were called at approximately 4.45am after receiving reports of a fight between two men near Clayton Square. During the incident, it was alleged that one of the men threatened the other with a firearm.

Merseyside Police have since confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Despite the initial reports, officers have confirmed there is no evidence that a weapon was actually used and no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The scale of the police presence has been significant following the incident in Liverpool, with officers stationed at multiple points within the cordoned areas and access restricted throughout the morning. Refuse collectors were among those turned away as the operation remained ongoing.

Police have said that enquiries are continuing and have confirmed there is currently no risk to the public whilst they have not released further details about the circumstances.

Featured image via Unsplash