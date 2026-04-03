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Traffic controller may have been away from desk before fatal Air Canada plane crash struck

Only two traffic controllers were on duty

Esther Knowles | News
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More information has come out after two people died in a plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities are currently assessing the possibility that an air traffic controller had to step away from his desk to answer an emergency phone call right before the fatal Air Canada plane collision.

On Friday 22nd March, an aircraft, which had initially landed safely at the New York airport, collided with a fire truck that was crossing the runway. The accident resulted in the deaths of both pilots.

Now, an inquiry by the National Transportation Safety Board is trying to find out more about how the collision came about. There is evidence to suggest the air traffic controller may have been away from his desk when the accident happened.

Air Canada plane crash

via Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

According to The New York Times, the need for emergency vehicles at LaGuardia Airport meant that controllers may have needed to use landline telephones.

There were only two controllers in the tower on the night of the plane crash, meaning that if a controller had to abandon his desk for even a short amount of time, then it could have complications.

Just a minute before the fire truck asked for approval to cross the runway, an audio recording of air traffic communications shows the controller giving instructions to six other planes.

He then moved back to managing traffic on a different runway, seconds after the fire truck drivers said they received the permission to cross the runway where the plane was going to land. After seemingly realising his mistake, the controller told the fire truck to stop, but it was too late.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said: “This is an active NTSB investigation, and as with any ongoing investigation, we’re not able to comment on specifics. Our focus is on ensuring investigators have full access and support as they carry out a thorough and independent review.”

Featured image via Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

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Esther Knowles | News
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