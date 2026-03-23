The Tab

Air traffic control audio reveals where LaGuardia fire truck was going when it hit plane

Another flight had declared an emergency

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Another air traffic control recording has revealed where the fire truck was going when it collided with an Air Canada plane at LaGuardia in New York on Sunday night (22nd March), killing two pilots.

The Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle was responding to a “separate incident” when a plane  which had just landed from Montreal and was carrying 72 passengers crashed into it. Its two pilots have sadly died, and 43 more people were taken to hospital with injuries.

It has now been revealed that the truck was trying to cross the runway to get to a United Airlines flight, which was scheduled to fly to Chicago, but had declared an emergency on the ground due to a “weird odour” on board.

Credit: OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock

In an audio clip between the pilot and air traffic controller, you can hear the pilot say: “We have an odour on the plane as well here at this time, we are going to be going back to the gate and request fire as well.” The air traffic controller asked if it was a “sewer smell” and told the pilot:”We smelt that too going around the terminal there, right before you get to Echo.”

After directing the plane around the airport, the air traffic officer asked: “Is this odour like a smoke odour? Like is it a fire?” The pilot responded: “It was a weird odour, I don’t know exactly how to describe it.” After that, the air traffic officer asked if they still needed them to send a fire response team, and he replied: “Yeah, because there’s still an odour in the back.”

The situation then escalated, and the pilot said: “United 2384 is declaring an emergency, the flight attendants in the back are feeling ill because of the odour. We will need to go into any available gate at this time.” At the end of the clip, you hear the panicked officer say there’s an “incident on the field” as the fire truck crashes into the plane.

Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia also said in a press conference: “The vehicle was responding to another aircraft, operated by United, that had reported an issue with odour.” As per the BBC, she later added: “A pilot, who had had multiple attempts at take-off, requested support. They were responding to that request.”

Katie Rojas, 26, was on board the Chicago-bound flight which never took off due to the foul smell. She told the BBC: “It tried taking off twice and both times literally stopped in its tracks. They said there was a smell coming from the plane. I don’t know if that was just something they were saying.”

It wasn’t until they had deboarded and got back into the terminal that she realised what had happened to the Air Canada plane. “It’s scary,” she said. “You never know if it could have been one of us.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock and ATC

More on: News Planes US
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Female cabin crew member ‘thrown through front of plane’ in New York crash that killed two

‘I messed up’: The chilling air traffic control audio as two pilots die after New York plane crash

‘They saved us’: First passenger in Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia airport speaks out

Latest

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show