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‘I messed up’: The chilling air traffic control audio as two pilots die after New York plane crash

The jet collided with a fire engine on the runway, leaving 41 in hospital

Hayley Soen | News
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Audio from air traffic control has been released after a plane collided with a fire engine in New York and killed both pilots. It’s been reported that an Air Canada flight arriving at LaGuardia Airport crashed into a truck on Sunday night, and both pilots have been confirmed dead, and a further 41 people have been hospitalised.

The jet was on route from Montreal, and struck the fire engine on Runway 4. The emergency service vehicle had been responding to a separate incident. Images have began circulating showing the plane severely damaged, with the cockpit destroyed.

As per various reports, there were 72 passengers onboard, and four crew members. 41 were taken to hospital, of which 32 are believed to have since been released.

New York plane crash, Air Canada

via OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock

It’s been said the plane was travelling down the runway and the fire engine had been crossing the runway, when the collision happened. Now, audio from air traffic control has shared a chilling insight into what was happening at the time.

As per NDTV World, an unconfirmed air traffic controller seemingly desperately tried to get the fire engine to stop as it headed towards the jet. Commands of “Stop, stop, stop” could be heard.

An official was heard saying: “Truck 1 and company LaGuardia Tower are requesting to cross 4 at Delta. Truck 1 and company crossing.” The traffic controller then said: “Frontier 4195, just stop there, please”. It then got more panicked and the controller said: “Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop, Truck 1, stop.”

It is believed the crash took place seconds later. In the audio clip, air traffic control appear to have then said “that wasn’t good to watch”. They added: “I tried to reach out to them to stop, we were dealing with an emergency earlier and I messed up”.

The airport has released a statement confirming the incident. In full, it said: “At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation. This is a developing situation based on preliminary information.

“The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all takeoffs and landings at the airport.

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Hayley Soen | News
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