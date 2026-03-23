‘They saved us’: First passenger in Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia airport speaks out

7 hours ago

Two pilots have died and many more people have been injured after a plane crashed into a truck at LaGuardia airport in New York late on Sunday night (22nd March), and the first passenger on board the flight has spoken out.

The Air Canada plane carrying 72 people had just landed in the US from Montreal and had slowed down to around 24mph when it collided with a firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident at the airport.

41 passengers and crew from the flight were taken to a nearby hospital, as well as two officers from the vehicle. 32 have been discharged, but the remaining people all have serious injuries, Port Authority executive director Kathryn Garcia confirmed, as per the BBC.

A person who was on board the flight posted on Reddit just after the incident happened, and they are the first passenger to speak out. They were sitting next to the emergency exit, so they managed to escape the plane immediately, and did not appear to suffer any injuries.

The passenger, who has the username bradysego12, shared three pictures of the wrecked plane on the tarmac and wrote: “I was on this flight and we are still on the tarmac getting checked out. I wanted to share these images in case it’s helpful to anyone who is investigating the crash or needs more information.”

“I’m okay (physically) but I’m horribly sick to my stomach for the lives lost. Please pray for them,” they continued. “We are okay ❤️ we were seated next to the emergency exit. The front of the plane took the damage. I feel awful for them.”

In the comments, someone shared an update that the pilot and co-pilot had been badly injured, and the passenger replied: “Oh my gosh I truly hope they make it ❤️ they [the pilots] saved us tonight.” He didn’t elaborate on what the pilots did to save them, but both pilots have now sadly died.

The last comment the passenger wrote was four hours ago at the time of writing this, which said: “Hi all. I tried to respond to most comments here but if I missed yours or your outreach, thank you for the kind words ❤️ we are being transported out of the hanger now. My phone is going to die so I’ll try to get to everyone else in the morning.”

“Hope you and yours are ok, thank you for posting this,” someone commented. Another said: “So sorry you endured this tragedy. Glad you’re safe, and hope you receive any help you may need to recover. Thank you for the images and for providing your firsthand account.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but a recording from air traffic control has been released where you can hear a member of the staff repeatedly telling the truck driver: “Stop, stop, stop.”

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Featured image credit: OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock