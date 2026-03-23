The Tab

‘They saved us’: First passenger in Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia airport speaks out

Both pilots have died and 43 more were injured

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Two pilots have died and many more people have been injured after a plane crashed into a truck at LaGuardia airport in New York late on Sunday night (22nd March), and the first passenger on board the flight has spoken out.

The Air Canada plane carrying 72 people had just landed in the US from Montreal and had slowed down to around 24mph when it collided with a firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident at the airport.

41 passengers and crew from the flight were taken to a nearby hospital, as well as two officers from the vehicle. 32 have been discharged, but the remaining people all have serious injuries, Port Authority executive director Kathryn Garcia confirmed, as per the BBC.

Credit: Photo by OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock

A person who was on board the flight posted on Reddit just after the incident happened, and they are the first passenger to speak out. They were sitting next to the emergency exit, so they managed to escape the plane immediately, and did not appear to suffer any injuries.

The passenger, who has the username bradysego12, shared three pictures of the wrecked plane on the tarmac and wrote: “I was on this flight and we are still on the tarmac getting checked out. I wanted to share these images in case it’s helpful to anyone who is investigating the crash or needs more information.”

“I’m okay (physically) but I’m horribly sick to my stomach for the lives lost. Please pray for them,” they continued. “We are okay ❤️ we were seated next to the emergency exit. The front of the plane took the damage. I feel awful for them.”

AC8646 Crash
byu/bradysego12 inaviation

In the comments, someone shared an update that the pilot and co-pilot had been badly injured, and the passenger replied: “Oh my gosh I truly hope they make it ❤️ they [the pilots] saved us tonight.” He didn’t elaborate on what the pilots did to save them, but both pilots have now sadly died.

The last comment the passenger wrote was four hours ago at the time of writing this, which said: “Hi all. I tried to respond to most comments here but if I missed yours or your outreach, thank you for the kind words ❤️ we are being transported out of the hanger now. My phone is going to die so I’ll try to get to everyone else in the morning.”

“Hope you and yours are ok, thank you for posting this,” someone commented. Another said: “So sorry you endured this tragedy. Glad you’re safe, and hope you receive any help you may need to recover. Thank you for the images and for providing your firsthand account.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but a recording from air traffic control has been released where you can hear a member of the staff repeatedly telling the truck driver: “Stop, stop, stop.”

For more like this,  follow The Tab on Instagram.

Featured image credit: OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: News Planes US
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘I messed up’: The chilling air traffic control audio as two pilots die after New York plane crash

Jack Harlow’s new album Monica is getting rinsed, and he deserves it for this reason

Jake Shane

Omfg, there’s a hidden reason Jake Shane is EVERYWHERE right now and nobody is talking about it

Latest
love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

‘You can’t price your life’: Ex Manchester student and meningitis survivor urges vaccine

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Sophia Speirs was left deaf in one ear after contracting meningitis at 19

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

‘You can’t price your life’: Ex Manchester student and meningitis survivor urges vaccine

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Sophia Speirs was left deaf in one ear after contracting meningitis at 19