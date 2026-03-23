Female cabin crew member ‘thrown through front of plane’ in New York crash that killed two

6 hours ago

A female cabin crew member is said to have been thrown through the plane in the New York crash that killed both pilots. An Air Canada flight collided with a fire engine when it arrived at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night, and both pilots have been confirmed dead. A further 41 people have been hospitalised.

The jet was on route from Montreal, and struck the fire engine on Runway 4. The emergency service vehicle had been responding to a separate incident. Images have began circulating showing the plane severely damaged, with the cockpit destroyed.

As per reports, there were 72 passengers onboard, and four crew members. 41 were taken to hospital, of which 32 are believed to have since been released.

Among those hospitalised were two emergency service workers who were on the rescue truck. They are believed to have suffered broken bones, but are expected to survive.

As well as them, it’s been reported a female flight attendant was thrown through the front of the plane whilst still in her seat. She has survived. She was in her emergency seat, and was later found on the tarmac. Port Authority police helped rescue her, and she was then brought to the hospital. It’s unclear if she is one of those cases who have since been released.

Emergency services “immediately responded” and Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, has since confirmed multiple people have been “seriously injured” following the incident. It was added that an investigation is currently underway to determine “exactly what went on during the crash”.

This comes as chilling air traffic control audio gives an insight into what was happening at the time. Commands of “Stop, stop, stop” could be heard. It is believed the crash took place seconds later. In the audio clip, air traffic control appear to have then said “that wasn’t good to watch”. The full audio is here.

As it stands, LaGuardia Airport is currently shut. It’s one of the busiest airports in the US, with over 32million passengers passing through in the last year.

The airport has released a statement confirming the incident. In full, it said: “At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation. This is a developing situation based on preliminary information.

“The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.