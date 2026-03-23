‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

2 hours ago

Witnesses are starting to speak out after the Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport, New York City.

En route from Montreal, the plane crashed into the fire engine on Runway 4. 72 passengers were onboard the plane, 41 of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment. The only two confirmed casualties were both of the pilots.

“At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident,” LaGuardia Airport said in a statement.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation. This is a developing situation based on preliminary information.”

LaGuardia cancelled over 500 flights as a result, stranding hundreds of people in New York. Many of them have since spoken out.

Leo Medina, 23, saw the plane crash at LaGuardia

23-year-old Leo Medina was waiting to fly to Miami, Florida, with a friend when the Air Canada crash happened at LaGuardia. Looking out the window, he saw it happen.

“We were literally like 100 meters away,” he told the BBC. “It was like the plane got cut in half.”

The moment obviously sparked a lot of confusion, but then a flock of emergency service vehicles confirmed the worst.

“At first I was like ‘what’s happening, I don’t get it’ and then there were a lot of ambulances and stuff,” he added.

His flight was about to board, but it was forced to return to the gate. As a result, Leo and his mate were marooned in LaGuardia for over 12 hours. His new flight to Miami is due to take off this afternoon at 2:30.

“We’ve just been trying to make it work, sleeping. Starbucks is the only place that’s open,” he explained.

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Featured image credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock