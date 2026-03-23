Hopeful update about fire engine officers who collided with plane in crash that killed two pilots

2 hours ago

This morning news has been emerging about a plane crash in New York that killed the two pilots onboard the jet. The plane collided with a fire truck on the runway, and 41 others were then left needing hospital treatment. Now, an update has been issued regarding the two officers who were in the fire truck as it hit the plane at LaGuardia Airport.

An Air Canada flight arriving at LaGuardia Airport crashed into a truck on Sunday night, and both pilots have been confirmed dead. The jet was on route from Montreal, and struck the fire engine on Runway 4. The emergency service vehicle had been responding to a separate incident.

As per various reports, there were 72 passengers onboard, and four crew members. 41 were taken to hospital, of which 32 are believed to have since been released.

The plane had been travelling down the runway after landing, and the fire engine had been crossing the same runway, when the collision happened. Miraculously, the two in the vehicle have survived.

Among those hospitalised were the two emergency service workers who were on the rescue truck. They are believed to have suffered broken bones. Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, has told press she visited the two workers in hospital, and had a positive update to share.

She confirmed it was a sergeant and police officer who were inside the fire vehicle at the time, and they are now in a stable condition in hospital “with no life-threatening injuries”. She said: “I visited them both in the hospital, as has the chairman, and they were able to speak and we’re notifying their families.”

Kathryn Garcia said she can’t speak exactly about injuries at this time, but did confirm multiple people have been “seriously injured” following the crash. It was added that an investigation is currently underway to determine “exactly what went on during the crash”.

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