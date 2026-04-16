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Barry Keoghan on Lark Lane? A roundup of every sighting of The Beatles biopics cast so far

Just in case you’re hoping to bump into Paul Mescal…

Mary Rossiter | News
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Calling all John, Paul, George and Ringo fanatics! The Beatles biopic movies are scheduled to be released in April 2028, and filming has already begun across Liverpool.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the films are set to follow the individual lives of each of the fab four. They promise a star-studded cast of Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Much to the disappointment of many, no scousers were actually casted, so I’m intrigued to see whether their accents will be up to scratch. Barry Keoghan might need to work on his after Saltburn – but I have high hopes that these films will deliver.

Since postcards of the cast were found in LIPA back in January (Paul McCartney’s co-founded institution and the former high school he and George Harrison attended), filming locations have been popping up around the city. Much to my dismay, I am yet to spot anyone famous… but the fangirl in me is remaining vigilant. Here is a roundup of all the reported sightings of the cast so far!

Childhood homes

If you’re planning on camping out anywhere to sneak a peek at filming, these would probably be your best bets. Paul Mescal has been photographed outside of John Lennon’s childhood home on Menlove Avenue, and McCartney’s on Forthlin Road. A quick Facebook stalk revealed pictures from local residents of big crew teams swarmed outside the houses.

Paul was also seen cycling down around South Liverpool with a guitar on his back. And we can’t forget Ringo – film crew workers have been spotted in the Dingle area where he grew up! Letters were sent out to residents on this road informing them of planned shooting for a film titled Clover. However, the 1960s style set designs have made people think otherwise. I think it’s safe to assume that Clover is just a coverup for Beatles filming! Well, they haven’t fooled us…

Crosby Road North

The Plaza Community Cinema in Crosby has also been a key location for filming. The art deco venue has been transformed with vintage signs, retro vehicles, and posters advertising films released in 1955. Is anyone up for a Wyoming Renegades rewatch? Images revealed sets lit up by the Plaza’s neon signs, and fake rain showering a cast dressed in 1960s shift dresses and suits.

Lark Lane

Barry Keoghan and his blue eyes were spotted on Lark Lane a few weeks ago. I’m not sure if the team were here filming or if they just fancied a shopping trip, but selfies were posted on social media of Keoghan and co-star Bobby Schofield outside of the Old School House and inside Press Bros Coffee, and even with our favourite shop The Retro Room. He’s just like Liverpool students after all!

The Georgian Quarter

All over the Georgian Quarter and around the back of the Anglican Cathedral have been old-school cars, buses, and actors dressed in 1950s pieces. Rodney Street has been given a makeover to take it back in time. The cast were also seen filming there on March 3rd! Crowds of eager students and locals watched as Barry Keoghan entered the scene (only to be sighted for a few seconds, before going inside a building).

Where will they be next?

If anyone has predictions for the next location please let me know… if I don’t bump into somebody famous before they wrap filming I’ll be sorely disappointed.

It’s unclear whether the four films are going to be released simultaneously or in a staggered fashion, but either way, Beatlemania is going to have a resurgence in 2028. At CinemaCon in 2025, Sam Mendes described the eventual release as the “first bingeable cinema”. Think Barbenheimer but double the scale! Who’s as excited as I am?

Mary Rossiter | News
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