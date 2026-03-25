Liverpool Uni student who killed best friend in car crash handed nine year jail sentence

Matthew Bennett claimed ‘he did not even know if he was the one driving’ during drunk collision

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A Liverpool student who drank six pints in a pub before killing his best friend in a high-speed car crash has been jailed for nine years.

Matthew Bennett, 23, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court in January of this year.

The student, who was studying biochemistry at the University of Liverpool, was handed a nine year sentence yesterday, 24th March, and disqualified from driving for 11 years.

The student lost control of his Audi A1 on a bend on Cobbs Brow Lane in Newburgh, Lancashire, in April 2023. The car then verged off the road and collided into a tree.

His passenger and best friend Christopher Tromp, 20, suffered “catastrophic injuries” and later died at the scene.

Following the trial, Christopher’s family described him as “the small, cheeky boy with the biggest smile” who “would help anyone” he met.

Matthew and Christopher were old school friends, and had met at a pub in their Lancashire hometown Parbold on 14th April 2023. The pair were making plans for Matthew’s upcoming 21st birthday celebrations.

The students had originally planned for Christopher to make a five minute walk back to his home.

But the pub’s CCTV cameras saw the two students drinking six pints in the beer garden before later getting into Matthew’s car.

Bennett appeared to be carrying a bottle of lager as he left the pub and got into the driver’s seat.

The 23-year-old, who already had six points on his licence for speeding, drove to Skelmersdale and visited the McDonald’s drive-thru while “under the influence”, said Lancashire Police.

The rural road towards the Newburgh village was dark and unlit, with a 40mph speed limit.

However, police say Bennett was driving at a speed of 70mph or more. He lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left-hand bend, veered onto the wrong side of the road, and collided with two trees.

The force of the collision was so significant that the seatbelt mechanisms were destroyed, and Christopher was thrown from the car.

Christopher, who was a Newcastle University student, died at the scene.

The Audi’s engine, radiator, front grill and windscreen were also thrown into the air, with the engine ending up further down the road.

Matthew Bennett, the driver, was also seriously injured in the crash and spent several weeks in a coma.

He pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted following a trial.

At one point in his trial, Bennett attempted to say that he did not even know if he was the one driving, despite CCTV placing him in the driver’s seat.

He had also previously claimed he had “no memory” of the fatal crash after stating he knew the area “like the back of his hand”.

The man said he had travelled down Cobbs Brow Lane as a driver or passenger “hundreds of times.”

It took a jury just 90 minutes to unanimously find Bennett guilty.

Christopher’s family said they had lost a much-loved son and brother, and an “incredibly likeable person” who was “naturally quite academically bright”.

When asked about how he felt about Christopher’s death, Bennett previously told the jury: “I can’t imagine him not being here. From what I am told, as soon as I woke up from my coma I asked where he was, because that’s where he should have been.

“We grew up together, best friends. We played football, Scouts…so many memories. I am just thankful I can remember these memories and not what happened on April 14th, because that’s how I want to remember Chris – being Chris.”

At the trial, Sergeant Laura Kendall said: “I don’t doubt that Bennett never intended on taking a life that night, but he did know how much he had to drink.

“He called himself Christopher’s friend, yet has not once admitted his guilt, forcing Christopher’s family and loved ones to endure a six-day trial.

“What happened to Christopher was preventable. Speeding and drink driving is not, and never will be, OK.

“It is dangerous, it is criminal, and it takes lives.”

If you are a Newcastle University student looking for support, you can access student wellbeing here. Northumbria University students can find support here.

University of Liverpool students can access support here. Edge Hill student wellbeing can be found here and Liverpool Hope students can receive support here.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured images via Lancashire Police