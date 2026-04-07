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Bec is now blaming her health for her outrageous behaviour at the MAFS Australia dinner party

She hasn’t apologised

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia bride Bec Zacharia has now blamed her health for the way she behaved at the most recent MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party. Just when we thought the brides having a showdown at dinner party two was bad, dinner party three then came along.

Yet again, it turned into a slinging match. The cast members fought, called each other out, and Gia ran around brandishing “receipts” of Bec talking about Alissa behind her back. And yes, the full texts have leaked, and they’re not good.

During the cocktail party and the dinner party, Bec went around questioning every couple. She was nit-picking problems she had identified with everyone, and they didn’t stand a chance defending themselves. She barely spent a second with her husband, Danny.

Now, after previously saying her actions were a method of deflection, she’s blamed her health. Since the episode was filmed, Bec has said she’s been diagnosed with ADHD. This has “transformed” how she saw herself on the show.

Bec at the MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party

via E4

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said: “For me, my gripe was with Alissa, right. I don’t know why those girls wanted to blame me. But I never told them to be mean to her. I never said that. My gripe was because Gia had told me Alissa and David were saying things about me.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well why are you going around telling these people I am in a fake relationship?’ And I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive. So, even the text messages, you haven’t seen them all. But I’m not going to bring them out because that just hurts Alissa. I’ve spoken to her about it.”

Bec explained her diagnosis has changed her life, and made her realise she has “a lot more work to do” on herself. She added: “I got tested for ADHD. That’s been transformative for me. But, I also have past traumas that I thought had healed. But being on the show made me realise I have a lot more work to do. I have been actively doing that.”

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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