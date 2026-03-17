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University of South Wales confirms 200 jobs cuts due to ‘rising operating costs’

‘No institution is immune’

Keya Patel | News
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Hundreds of university staff are at risk of having their jobs cut at the University of South Wales.

The University of South Wales has confirmed it aims to cut 200 positions to help combat “rising operating costs”.

The job losses are the result of rising bills and falling income, which universities across Wales and the UK are facing, due to the government’s changes to the visas for higher-paying international students.

Across all universities in Wales, a combined £77 million plus deficit had been accumulated at the start of the academic year in September. Swansea University is considering removing 55 academic posts across a variety of subjects in relation to the budget struggles it is facing.

Cardiff University has faced hundreds of job losses, with departments and course closures in the university’s widespread cuts. In the last year, Cardiff University and higher education bosses said “no institution is immune” to the pressures faced by the current financial difficulties.

University of South Wales previously held consultation processes with the proposed idea to cut 160 jobs in professional services, in 90 academic areas, with the addition of closing some courses.

A statement put out by the University of South Wales said it was “seeking voluntary redundancies” to help the university follow through and reach the target of cutting 200 positions.

via Wikimedia Commons

Peter Hill, UCU Cymru regional support official, described the scale of the cuts as “shocking” and said the union would fight against any compulsory job losses if not enough staff volunteer themselves for redundancy.

A University of South Wales spokesperson said: “Like many universities, we are responding to sector-wide difficulties including declining participation rates, rising operating costs, and changes in policy relating to international students. As a result, we have had to consider how we can reduce our overall cost base whilst developing targeted opportunities for growth.

“Following careful consideration, we have now opened a voluntary redundancy programme for our professional services colleagues and colleagues in targeted academic areas. We have been open with colleagues about the scale of change – we are seeking to reduce our workforce by approximately 200 roles.

“This programme is entirely voluntary. We have agreed an enhanced redundancy offer for the VR programme, in consultation with our trade unions, reflecting our genuine commitment to minimising compulsory measures wherever possible.

“We understand the uncertainty this news will bring to our community. This is not a decision we take lightly and is driven by the aim to protect our long-term financial sustainability.

“We are now in a consultation period with colleagues and trade unions as we work through delivering the change that is required, whilst remaining committed to delivering an exceptional student experience, advancing high-impact research, and safeguarding the future of our institution as Wales’s leading widening participation university.”

Cardiff University and Swansea University have been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Keya Patel | News
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