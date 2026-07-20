Firefighters tackle blaze ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat

A fire broke out below the Salisbury Crags on Sunday evening

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Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat after a fire broke out below the Salisbury Crags.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at around 6:40pm on Sunday, July 19th.

The area is closed to the public, with Queen’s Drive blocked off to vehicles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Aucoin (@taraaucoin)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) wrote on social media: “We are currently attending a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.”

The spokesperson explained “four fire appliances are at the scene,” though the BBC later reported that six appliances were in attendance.

Plumes of smoke were seen across Edinburgh and as far as Fife. The cause has not yet been determined.

This comes amid ongoing wildfires across the Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands since Wednesday. Arthur’s Seat was last ablaze in May 2026 and in August 2025, making this the third fire in 11 months.

This comes after a major fire engulfed the former Debenhams building on Princes Street last Thursday. It has been confirmed that part of the road will remain closed for several weeks, with disruption expected to continue into the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Featured image via Instagram @taraaucoin