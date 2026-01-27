Ex-boyfriend who brutally stabbed Nottingham student pleads guilty to murder

3 hours ago

The ex-boyfriend of a Nottingham university student has pleaded guilty to murder, after stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

Adedapo Adegbola brutally attacked 23-year-old Steph Irons while visiting her home in Mapperly, Nottingham on 21st October last year.

The 40-year-old, who was a former colleague of Steph’s, was motivated by the termination of their brief romantic relationship

The alarm was raised by co-workers after a series of “concerning messages” were sent to them on the evening of the attack.

Emergency services rushed to Westdale Lane West, where they discovered Miss Irons wounded in her living room at around 10pm

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the psychology student was pronounced dead at the scene.

After dumping blood-stained trainers and a jumper in the streets, Adegbola fled to a property in Mansfield, Nottingham.

He then travelled to Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield and Hull, before handing himself in a day later.

Adegbola returned to Nottingham and attended Oxclose Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He went on to provide no comment to questions posed by detectives in subsequent police interviews.

Adegbola was charged with murder after CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness accounts linked him to the scene.

On Monday 26th January, Adegbola, pleaded guilty to murder at Nottingham Crown Court. He will be sentenced on Thursday 5th February.

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case in which a caring and compassionate young woman was taken away in horrific circumstances.

“Following the attack on Miss Irons, Adegbola made no attempt to call for an ambulance, and was concerned only with getting away from the scene and attempting to dispose of vital evidence.

“Although he initially turned himself in, he went on to provide no comments to police interviews. The evidence compiled against him, though, has left the defendant with no choice but to plead guilty today.

“I want to thank Miss Irons’ family for the incredible strength that they have shown through this process. I hope that this outcome assists Steph’s family in coming to terms with such a dreadful loss.”

Steph’s family have issued a statement paying tribute to her, saying: “Steph had an infectious smile and laugh which lit up any room she walked into”.

“Her ambition to be a psychologist was well on the way after gaining both a degree and masters in clinical psychology. After gaining experience, she was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology”, they continued.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 01159514985 or contact the Nottingham Trent mental health support team on +44 (0)115 848 6623.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS