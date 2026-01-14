Machete encounter leads to Nottingham city centre crackdown

2 hours ago

Over 200 arrests have been made in the space of a month in Nottingham City Centre.

The arrests come in response to a group of young people wielding machetes in front of members of the public next to Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland Christmas market back in November 2025.

Police arrived at the location of the machete sighting, outside the Council House in Old Market Square, after receiving a call at 6.15pm on Tuesday 16th November.

No injuries were reported and all suspects had left the area, but CCTV images were released by Nottinghamshire Police asking people to come forward with information.

Since the incident extra police patrols have been deployed and contributed to the 201 arrests made in December. The majority of these arrests were made in relation to drug dealing, the carrying of a bladed article, breaching bail conditions and assault.

24 arrests were children and 31 illegal e-bikes have been seized along with a further 29 dispersal notices issued to prohibit people from visiting the centre.

Another 51 people banned from the city centre or wearing face coverings as a part of their bail conditions over Christmas.

The Assistant Chief Constable Suk Verma described the increased police presence as a great success that continued to combat anti-social behaviour causing intimidation and fear to the general public.

“To make 201 arrests in one small area in the space of a month is quite outstanding and reaffirms my firm commitment to the people of Nottingham at the start of December.

“Operation Listing was initiated to ensure that people feel safe within the city, and we have worked closely with a number of key partners to drive down crime.

“Through this intensified action, we ensured the city centre remained a safe and welcoming place throughout the festive period and I hope members of the public and businesses have been reassured by our zero-tolerance approach to criminality”.

Speaking about the current safety of the city centre, VCC Verma said: “While the festivities have come to a close in the Old Market Square, the story will not stop and we will continue to deploy dedicated patrols in both high visibility and plain clothes and our officers and staff remain committed to making the city centre a no-go area for anyone who wishes to commit crime.

“Our mobile CCTV van will also be heavily used to support the already extensive network of CCTV in and around the city in combatting crime”.

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to come forward is asked to call 101 quoting incident 578 of 16th November 2025.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers either by phone on 0800 555 111 or via the webform Give information | Crimestoppers.

