Parents of Natasha Abrahart win support for student welfare after her death

The parents of a UoB student who took her own life, have won cross-party support for their campaign to hold universities accountable for student welfare

Katy Bright | News

Natasha Abrahart, a 20-year-old student, was studying at the University of Bristol when she took her own life. Her parents, Robert and Margaret, have won cross party support for their campaign, to make universities legally responsible for the welfare of their students.

The two believe that a parliamentary debate on this issue of student welfare and who is granted responsibility for it had “opened another door” in their bid, they told BristolLive.

Margaret and Robert Abahart via SWNS

Raised in Nottingham, Natasha studied physics at the university. In February 2018, Natasha was diagnosed with chronic Social Anxiety Disorder. She took her own life in April of the same year, on the day she was due to do a presentation in a 329 seat lecture hall, in front of students and staff.

The court initially had ruled Bristol University’s position in Natasha’s suicide as contributory. They believed the Equality Act of 2010 had been breached in the way the university treated Natasha and how they dismissed her mental health concerns.

Her parents were awarded £50,000 from the court, and attended a debate on the issue in Parliament recently. The couple were calling for a statutory duty of care to be introduced in universities. This would mean the university would be held legally responsible for taking steps to avoid students coming to harm. Their debate won cross-party support.

Natasha with her parents via SWNS

Margaret, aged 64, told BristolLive: “We want parity with employers who have a duty of care to their employees. At the moment, because it’s unclear what’s expected of universities, there’s no accountability when things go wrong.”

Natasha’s father, 69-year old Robert, told the BBC that when Natasha told the University of Bristol that she felt suicidal, it made “no difference” to how they treated her. He believes:

“They should have taken the necessary steps to avoid causing her further distress

“In 2023, we took this to Parliament. Things haven’t changed. It’s now time to revisit the problem. We lose 160 students to suicide every year at universities in England and Wales. This has to be taken seriously, not just by the universities but by Parliament. This debate is another door opening. It’s not the end. It’s another start.”

A spokesperson for the University of Bristol said: “We care deeply about all our students and staff which is why the mental health and wellbeing of our community is at the heart of decision making across the University. This includes the provision of appropriate, accessible services and interventions.”

Featured image via SWNS

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

Esther Knowles

‘The truth always comes out’

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

