How to beat the semester two slump as a Newcastle University student

Semester two got you down? Here’s how to kick those blues to the kerb

5 hours ago

After all the excitement of semester one, whether you started a brand new chapter at uni or returned to see all your friends again, it’s easy to fall into a funk in semester two. The Christmas break can feel more like uni away from uni with all those assignments and exams piling up.

A lot of us end up feeling like we need a break from the break by the time semester two rolls around. So, what can you do to fight those semester two blues and find that uni work-life balance? Here’s two semester two blues scenarios and how you’re going to tackle them.

Scenario one

Your alarm’s gone off at 8am on a Tuesday. You’ve got two lectures and a double seminar today. And, oh look, it’s raining. Again. Last semester’s feedback is still fresh in the back of your mind and that low attendance email means you can’t skip anymore lectures. Instead of hitting snooze this morning, you throw your covers off and jump into action.

Because you didn’t snooze your alarm today, you have time to grab a coffee before heading to uni. Why not stop at Laneway & Co for a cold brew coffee or Local in Jesmond for a latte?

With those first lectures done you can use the time before your double seminar to make plans for tonight. A cosy pub night with your friends and some playing cards is a sure fire way to beat those blues. Maybe a film night with your housemates. You could even recreate your favourite meal and rewatch The Office for the hundredth time.

You’ve secured your evening plans and got through the double seminar. Now it’s time to make one final push to lock in for the day. Head to the Phil Rob or the Lit and Phil to finish any work you need for tomorrow. As much as we hate to admit it to ourselves, staying ahead of the academic curve is one of the most important steps in keeping those semester two blues at bay.

Now you can head off to the pub or go back to your house for a cosy night after a productive day of staving off those semester two blues.

Scenario Two

It’s Sunday. The blue sky is finally peeking through the clouds, but your head is pounding from last night’s trip to The Cut. The hangover, hangxiety and Sunday scaries combination is a Molotov cocktail of disaster for those semester two blues.

You’ve been telling yourself you’re going to make the most of living in a uni city so close to the beach, but you still haven’t been. Today you’re going to beat the hangover and head to Tynemouth for a wintery beach day.

Layer up and head to the nearest station to grab a metro to the beach. Pop your headphones on or chat with your mates while you look out the window at parts of Newcastle you’ve never seen before.

Hop off at Tynemouth and browse the market. Why not grab a new ring or claw clip from one of the local sellers?

If that hangover’s kicking in head over to Regular Jo’s for a chai latte, or cross the road to Priory Press for a smoothie and a fresh hot sandwich. If your bank account’s screaming at you after last night, don’t worry, you can grab a Co-op meal deal and head down to the beach.

You can choose between cosy King Edward’s Bay or the expansive Longsands for a stroll while you sip your drink.

For all the wellness fanatics, why not try the Steam and Salt saunas on Longsands? A one hour trip could help you sweat out that hangover. And, if you’re feeling brave enough, take a quick dip in the North Sea to rinse the sweat off.

If that’s not your style, grab a bench or a dry spot on the sand to watch the waves for a while. Pro Tip: Take a plastic carrier bag with you to sit on in case the benches or sand are wet.

Before going home you could grab some fish and chips from Longsands Fish Kitchen or Marshall’s to complete the perfect seaside day.

Now head back to the metro and prepare to flop onto the sofa or crash into bed for an evening of TV after a relaxing day of beating those semester two blues.

