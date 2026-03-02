Bridgerton creator reveals they originally had a different ending planned for season four

5 hours ago

Bridgerton season four is officially over and what a whirlwind ending that was, with Benedict and Sophie gazing into each other’s eyes at night on the terrace, but they originally planned something different.

The showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that the final episode was going to end with Benedict and Sophie getting married. However, they changed it and decided to have the wedding as a post-credits scene instead, rather than part of the official season four storyline.

“We always knew we wanted our Cinderella figure to get her fairytale wedding. Initially, the wedding scene was meant to take place directly after the main action concluded. But Shonda [Rhimes] and I felt like so much happens at the end, fans might need a moment to catch their breath and digest, so we saved the wedding as a little sneaky piece after the credits,” she said.

Basically, they felt like the scene between Benedict and Sophie in the garden was so magical that they didn’t want to take away from that moment and put all the focus on them getting married. I think the wedding should have been part of the official episode. It was like an afterthought, and the scene after the credits didn’t do their love story justice.

If you missed the post-credits scene entirely, it shows Sophie walking down the aisle in the gardens of My Cottage. They exchange wedding vows and kiss before the scene cuts to a painting of Sophie that Benedict has finally completed. This marks Sophie officially becoming part of the family.

In another interview with Variety, Brownwell explained that the episode was going to fade to black, before very quickly returning with the wedding scene.

“That’s how we initially had it. But when Shonda and I got into post, we both felt like the ending of the season pre-tag was so magical and full of so much romance that it felt like we just wanted a moment to breathe and let it settle before one more romantic gift,” she said.

“It almost felt like a hat on a hat. But we really wanted to keep in this beautiful wedding that we shot. We also thought it would be fun for the die-hard fans who really stick around and talk about the show to get that Easter egg, and then to tell their friends who maybe didn’t stick around, and that it could create some fun chatter.”

Featured image credit: Netflix