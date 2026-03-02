The Love Islanders drop their first Insta posts after All Stars, and they prove who will last

4 hours ago

The Love Island: All Stars 2026 cast are back in the UK, and logged into their own social accounts. This weekend, the Islanders dropped their first Insta posts after All Stars. This is such a good way to sus out the dynamics of each couple in the real world, and who might surprise us all and actually last for longer than three months.

Yamen is sticking around in London with Whitney

He visited her immaculate-looking house, and made a reel reviewing her cooking skills.

Whitney is still charging it

Upon her return to the country, Whitney’s first act was to change her Insta profile to “live. love. charge it.” Really. She and Yamen had a very glamorous photoshoot at the Landmark Hotel in London. She’s gone back to posting beauty tutorials (which you can spot Yamen in the background of).

Sean’s first post got deep

He shared a carousel of him and Lucinda gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Alongside this, he wrote: “Coming into the show, if I’m being honest, I just wanted to have a bit of fun and not take anything too seriously. I came off the last show carrying a lot of grief, and I was left unhappy with who I was as a person because of my own actions. I was extremely anxious about coming back. You never know how things are going to go or who you’re going to meet.”

Lucinda and Sean ate pizza for a totally-not-staged Insta post

Sean and Lucinda don’t seem to be able to stay away from each other. Sean travelled to Brighton, where Lucinda’s huge new house is. They ate pizza on the beach at sunset, in February (as one does).

My main concern is that Lucinda put her immaculate-looking handbook directly on the dirty rocks.

Scott and Leanne signed off with a very vibey photo

Wow, this could hang in an art gallery. Maybe I do ship this?

Zac has been very busy making Insta reels

He and Millie definitely haven’t broken up yet! He’s documented their first week out the villa in intrinsic detail. Millie has been educating him on British culture, such as black pudding, baked beans and the tube. God, I hope she shows him some nice bits, too.

Millie proved she and Zac do actually like each other

Millie also shared a sweet message about her Love Island experience. She wrote: “I vowed 2026 would be the year I chose me, pushed myself out of my comfort zone, start a new chapter and also travel the world in the last year of my 20s. I wasn’t sure whether All Stars was the right decision for me but I can now say it was the best decision I could’ve made, because I met my Zac (and he’s American!? Omg blushing).”

Ciaran shared behind-the-scenes pics from All Stars

Our 2026 winner thanked his fans for their support, then shared several pics of him and Samie messing about in the villa.

Samie made an edit of her time in the All Stars villa

The winning Islanders of All Stars 2026 haven’t made an Insta post together yet. Samie made a fan edit of herself and Ciaran. Her video opened with a clip of her before she went into the villa. She said back then: “I’m super excited. I’ve got a good feeling about this time. Hopefully this time, I’m going to be smiling more. We’re not leaving on our own.” Then there’s a montage of her smiling lots and lots with Ciaran. Nawwww.

Samie also got to go to the Brit awards this weekend. She shared pics of her glam outfit.

