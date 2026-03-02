Countdown to a Bristol summer: What to look forward to

To keep you sane and get you through those long library days

3 hours ago

It’s reached that point in the year where it seems like the months are moving as slow as a 9am lecture. Dreary grey skies, constantly wet pavements waiting for you to slip on, and every outfit ruined by a ridiculously larger puffer and inevitably inside-out umbrella.

On top of that, uni work keeps piling up, with days spent in the ASS watching the few hours of daylight slip by. But fear not – all is not lost.

We’ve put together a list of things to look forward to, to help these drab days fly by and provide just a little bit of motivation. From fun in the sun to citywide events, Bristol comes into its own in the summertime. Hang in there – brighter days are coming.

Pub gardens in the sun

This month, on the 29th March, the clocks will go forwards and it will be officially classed British Summer Time! And what better way than to celebrate a luxurious 15 hours of daylight – as opposed what seems like two hours currently – than heading down to the pub?

No more evenings spent huddled inside a gloomy pub, or crowded round one heat lamp like a bunch of reptiles outside. Bristol’s finest pubs absolutely shine in the summer time, with King Street coming back alive with its bustling outdoor benches, or the gorgeous terrace at the White Lion in Clifton with its expansive views of the Suspension bridge.

Library trips, although still tediously long, will finally end with a lovely pint in the sun, and will give you that well needed recharge.

Mould-free, warm houses

On a similar note, as the year progresses, house worries of black mould and freezing temperatures can slowly slip away with the gloom. Warmer temperatures mean you can give that well-worn dehumidifier a break, open your windows and enjoy a fresh breeze, cleansing your house.

In just a few months, going to bed won’t feel like you’re preparing for a mission up Mount Everest, bundled up in blankets and hot water bottles. Luxuriate in balmy double digit temperatures, with no worries of how your boiler is slowly draining your bank account – more money to spend at the pub now anyway.

Picnics on the Downs/College Green

Another classic Bristol activity for brighter days is a good old BBQ or picnic on the Downs. Transform your humble meal-deal into a glorious feast, stretched out on the grass surrounded by your best mates. Alternatively, join the pack of students that flock to College Green and bask in the sun, a premium people watching spot.

Pack a speaker and blast your flatmates summertime house playlist and enjoy – the perfect little pick me up and post-winter revival.

Love Saves/Forwards

The Down’s aren’t just good for picnics – in a few months they will be home to a multitude of musical magnates, with the outdoor concert Forwards at the end of summer, hosting Lorde, Djo and the like. Love Saves The Day is also imminent, taking place at Ashton Court at the end of May – the day after exam season ends, to be exact.

When times are tough in the library, just picture yourself absolutely steaming with your best mates, finished with exams, tearing up Ashton Court, ears full of Rizzle Kicks, Sammy Virji and more. The perfect way to blow off steam, this festival is one of Bristol’s most popular events, and is a brilliant motivator to keep going during these tough times.

Beach trips

If you’re lucky enough to have a car, or a housemate with a car, leave the streets of Bristol behind and head to one of the beaches nearby. Listen to the waves crash onto the pebbles, snap a pic of Portishead lighthouse, or head to the Little Harp pub, a gorgeous beachside pub at Clevedon, complete with beach hut booths to enjoy your pint in.

Sure, it’s not exactly the Bahamas, but getting out of the city is a brilliant stress releaser, and a lovely little day trip. If sand and sea isn’t your style, try out one of Bristol’s scenic wild swimming spots. Brace the chill of the river and enjoy the nature.

Winestock

The absolute kicker of Bristol summer, the celebration that rounds off the year in a hazy, wine filled daze, Winestock is coming up soon. What better event to look forward to than a night of unlimited wine, gorgeous outfits, and the carefree buzz of hundreds of students done for the summer.

Yes, you may consume more wine than you thought humanly possible, and yes, you may very well embarrass yourself in front of literally everyone you know, but Winestock is truly something to look forward to. A celebration of how far you’ve come, watching the sunset on the Downs with friends you’ve made for life (and a wine glass surgically attached to your hand), might just make these dull days worth it. So keep going – it’ll come sooner than you think.

