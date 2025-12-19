Wiz Khalifa’s hilarious response to arrest as he’s sentenced to Romanian jail for concert crime

2 hours ago

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months of prison time in Romania after he smoked cannabis on stage during a music festival.

The inciting incident happened in July 2024 when Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, headlined the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti, Romania. Police found 18 grams of cannabis in his possession, and he even smoked some mid-performance in front of the crowds.

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said at the time.

booking Wiz Khalifa where weed isn’t legal is basically entrapment https://t.co/NOX4UK5iOg — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) December 18, 2025

Back in April 2025, a lower court in Constanta County issued the rapper a criminal fine of 3,600 lei (£619) for the “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.” Prosecutors felt the punishment wasn’t harsh enough, so they appealed the decision for a new ruling. Now, on December 18, the Constanta Court of Appeal convicted Wiz of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.”

According to ABC, the judges felt that Wiz Khalifa “represents ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence.” They further argued that he “transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people.”

Hailing originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wiz Khalifa now resides in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, California. It’s unclear whether Romanian authorities will be seeking to extradite the rapper to serve his nine-month prison sentence.

Wiz Khalifa’s hilarious response after his arrest in Romania

Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 14, 2024

Back in 2024, when Wiz Khalifa was arrested, questioned, and charged with possession, he issued an apology on Twitter that went viral. It amassed over 250k views.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” he said, clearly learning his lesson.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock