Wiz Khalifa’s hilarious response to arrest as he’s sentenced to Romanian jail for concert crime

Prosecutors filed an appeal for a higher sentence after he was fined

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months of prison time in Romania after he smoked cannabis on stage during a music festival.

The inciting incident happened in July 2024 when Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, headlined the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti, Romania. Police found 18 grams of cannabis in his possession, and he even smoked some mid-performance in front of the crowds.

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said at the time.

Back in April 2025, a lower court in Constanta County issued the rapper a criminal fine of 3,600 lei (£619) for the “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.” Prosecutors felt the punishment wasn’t harsh enough, so they appealed the decision for a new ruling. Now, on December 18, the Constanta Court of Appeal convicted Wiz of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.”

According to ABC, the judges felt that Wiz Khalifa “represents ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence.” They further argued that he “transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people.”

Hailing originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wiz Khalifa now resides in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, California. It’s unclear whether Romanian authorities will be seeking to extradite the rapper to serve his nine-month prison sentence.

Wiz Khalifa’s hilarious response after his arrest in Romania

Back in 2024, when Wiz Khalifa was arrested, questioned, and charged with possession, he issued an apology on Twitter that went viral. It amassed over 250k views.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” he said, clearly learning his lesson.

Featured image credit: Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’

