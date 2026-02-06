The Tab

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

She’s a huge French it girl

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A couple of days ago, Timothée Chalamet was spotted leaving a hotel with Anamaria Vartolomei, surrounded by paparazzi. Who is she, and what’s her connection to Timothée? Here’s an explanation.

Anamaria Vartolomei is a French-Romanian actress

The “mystery girl” Timothée was spotted leaving a hotel in Paris with actress Anamaria Vartolomei. In the viral clips, as they leave the hotel, Anamaria can be seen distancing herself from the actor as paparazzi begin snapping photos.

via Reddit

Anamaria is a 26-year-old French-Romanian actress who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows since childhood. Most recently, you might have seen her in Mickey 17 alongside Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie.

Most of the other films she’s been in have been French, such as The Happening and My Little Princess. She’s won plenty of awards for her acting, and it looks like she’s taking steps to appear in more English-language films, including an upcoming project called Miles and Juliette featuring Damson Idris.

Anamaria and Timothée’s possible connection

This is the first time Anamaria and Timothée have been spotted together, but it’s pretty easy to speculate how they could know each other. Anamaria is a prolific up-and-coming French actress who is a big part of the French cinema scene, and Timothée is also French and speaks the language fluently. He visits France super often, even outside of his Marty Supreme press tour. So it’s not a reach to guess they met through similar acting circles.

Timothee was spotted with his team, which has led many people to speculate that they might have been meeting to discuss potential upcoming film projects. The actor has previously said he’s interested in working in French films with directors like François Ozon. So who knows, Timothée might be announcing his French-speaking film debut any day from now!

Neither Timothée or Anamaria have acknowledged the wave of rumours surrounding them.

Featured image via Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

