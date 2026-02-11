Cardiff University’s VC issues statement on academic who fell five floors from a building

2 hours ago

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor has spoken out following the death of a member of academic staff who died after falling from a campus building

Curtis, 29, fell from the fifth floor of Cardiff University’s Translational Research Hub on Friday 6th February.

Profesor Wendy Larner, the university’s vice-chancellor, described the event as “tragic and devastating”.

In a statement honouring the academic, she said: “On behalf of the whole of The Cardiff University community, I’d Like to extend my deepest condolences to Curtis’ family and friends at such a difficult and challenging time.”

The vice-chancellor went on to describe Curtis as a “highly regarded young academic and much-liked colleague”, and expressed how his “untimely” death “will be deeply felt across the university, and beyond.”

“Anyone who has been impacted by Curtis’ untimely death reach out and access the support that is available through the university and more widely”, she added.

Curtis’ line manager, Professor Peter Smowton, spoke highly of the young academic, describing him as “kind and considerate”, as well as a “truly talented physicist.”

He said: “Curtis’ friends and colleagues are devastated by the news. We will always remember him as kind and considerate, as a truly talented physicist, good practically and who mastered the detail of the phenomena he was investigating.

“He always thought carefully before speaking, giving sage advice to others and was always willing to help and be involved. He will be dearly missed.”

The tragic incident took place at Cardiff University’s Translational Research Hub on Maindy Road in Cathays at around 3.45pm last Friday.

Although emergency services were present, Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “Curtis’ death remains subject to on-going investigations and, out of respect to his family and friends, we repeats the family’s request for their privacy to be respected to allow them time to grieve.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.