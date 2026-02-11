The Tab

Cardiff University’s VC issues statement on academic who fell five floors from a building

Vice-Chancellor Wendy Larner described Curtis as a ‘highly regarded young academic and much-liked colleague’

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor has spoken out following the death of a member of academic staff who died after falling from a campus building

Curtis, 29, fell from the fifth floor of Cardiff University’s Translational Research Hub on Friday 6th February.

Profesor Wendy Larner, the university’s vice-chancellor, described the event as “tragic and devastating”.

In a statement honouring the academic, she said: “On behalf of the whole of The Cardiff University community, I’d Like to extend my deepest condolences to Curtis’ family and friends at such a difficult and challenging time.”

The vice-chancellor went on to describe Curtis as a “highly regarded young academic and much-liked colleague”, and expressed how his “untimely” death “will be deeply felt across the university, and beyond.”

“Anyone who has been impacted by Curtis’ untimely death reach out and access the support that is available through the university and more widely”, she added.

via Google Maps

Curtis’ line manager, Professor Peter Smowton, spoke highly of the young academic, describing him as “kind and considerate”, as well as a “truly talented physicist.”

He said: “Curtis’ friends and colleagues are devastated by the news. We will always remember him as kind and considerate, as a truly talented physicist, good practically and who mastered the detail of the phenomena he was investigating.

“He always thought carefully before speaking, giving sage advice to others and was always willing to help and be involved. He will be dearly missed.”

The tragic incident took place at Cardiff University’s Translational Research Hub on Maindy Road in Cathays at around 3.45pm last Friday.

Although emergency services were present, Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “Curtis’ death remains subject to on-going investigations and, out of respect to his family and friends, we repeats the family’s request for their privacy to be respected to allow them time to grieve.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

Read Next

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Cardiff University staff member dies after falling five floors from a university building

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Latest

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

Controversial professor invited Peter Thiel to deliver ‘anti-christ’ lectures at Cambridge

Alexander Newman

James Orr described the right-wing billionaire as ‘the walking antidote to the modern multiversity’

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

Controversial professor invited Peter Thiel to deliver ‘anti-christ’ lectures at Cambridge

Alexander Newman

James Orr described the right-wing billionaire as ‘the walking antidote to the modern multiversity’