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A deep dive into Justin Waller’s real career and how it explains his huge net worth

He didn’t really start as an influencer

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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A lot of the men featured in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc talk a big game about success, money and being an “alpha”, but one of them, Justin Waller, actually has a real-world business career behind the online persona, and that’s where his huge net worth really comes from.

Justin Waller didn’t start online; he started in construction

Before the podcasts, Instagram posts and “alpha male” advice, Waller’s career was very much offline. He grew up in Louisiana and, as shown in the documentary, came from a pretty modest background. At one point, he even takes Louis Theroux to see an area similar to the trailer park where he was raised. He also talks about a difficult childhood, including claims that his mother set fire to their home more than once to claim insurance.

From there, things shifted through education. He got a football scholarship and studied construction management, which basically set him up for everything that came next.

His company is where most of the money comes from

According to Gig Wise, Waller founded RedIron Construction when he was just 24. And this is actually the core of his wealth. The company specialises in steel construction, working on large commercial projects. We’re talking things like warehouses, retail buildings and major infrastructure. According to his own claims, they’ve worked on buildings for brands like Costco, Amazon and Rooms To Go.

In a clip from his own content, he explains, “I started a steel company at 24 years old and we now hang steel all across America. Airplane hangers, Costcos, Rooms To Go, Amazon buildings — you name it, if it’s steel we’ll do it.”

So, this isn’t just influencer money. It’s a proper construction business with large-scale contracts.

Justin Waller career net worth

via Netflix

He’s also built a big property portfolio

On top of construction, Waller has moved heavily into real estate. He claims to own a portfolio with “over 400 doors”, which in property terms usually means individual units like flats or rental properties. These are spread across multiple states, and reportedly include warehouses and multi-family developments, as well as projects outside the US, including Dubai.

That kind of setup is where long-term wealth tends to build. So while the online content is what people see, the real money is likely tied up in property and construction.

Then came the influencer career

Only after all of that did Waller really step into the online world. He now runs content across Instagram and YouTube, where he shares business advice, lifestyle clips and the kind of “manosphere” talking points you’ll recognise from the documentary.

He was also involved in The Real World, the online business academy linked to Andrew Tate. His original YouTube channel was reportedly removed due to that association when platforms started cracking down on Tate-related content.

Since then, he’s launched new platforms like JWaller Studios and runs a programme called The Constructive Collective, which is aimed at helping others grow businesses using his model.

So, this is largely why Justin Waller has built such a huge net worth. If only his views didn’t come with such problematic takes on women.

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More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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