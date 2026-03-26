HSTikkyTokky opens up about half brother and sister he’s never met in rare vulnerable stream

‘His dad is blocking us from seeing each other’

2 hours ago

Manosphere influencer HSTikkyTokky shared intimate details on his family life after he talked about his parents in Louis Theroux’s documentary

Controversial influencer HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, has been streaming lots since his appearance in Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary. In the doc, Harrison introduces Louis to his mum and talks a bit about his lacklustre relationship with his biological dad, whom he’s only met three times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSTIKKYTOKKY (@hstikkytokky)

In new stream clips, Harrison has opened up about another side of his family life – two siblings he has who he has limited contact with, apparently because his dad won’t let him see them.

His brother is an 18-year-old student, currently studying to be a medical professional.

“I’ve got a half-brother and a half-sister. The half-brother is at uni studying to be a heart surgeon, and the sister is doing some other ultra-intelligent course,” Harrison explained during a livestream.

“I chat to my half-brother a little bit. I did chat to him a year or two years ago and said, ‘Look, if you want to come make some proper money, I can give you some work’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSTIKKYTOKKY (@hstikkytokky)

He continued: “Why would you want to be a doctor? You need to go to school for seven years to make 40 bags [£40,000] a year. On top of that, the top, top, top plastic surgeon in the UK probably makes like 500 bags a year. I said, ‘Bro, come work for me and make like 50 bags a month at 18’.’”

‘But he wanted to just do his studies. And I’ve never chatted to her [his sister]. I don’t even know what she looks like.”

Despite all this, Harrison speaks really nicely of his dad and denies the “daddy issues” allegations.

“Daddy issues, like, what?” he said on a stream last week. “Do I give off daddy issue vibes, boys? I really don’t think I do. Like, all jokes aside. Am I, am I giving that out?”

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Featured image via Instagram