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Louis Theroux reveals the super wholesome reason he decided to ‘expose’ the manosphere

It’s personal to him

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Louis Theroux has stepped deep into the manosphere, and his reason for doing so is surprisingly wholesome.

As so-called “alpha male” influencers continue to grow massive audiences with increasingly provocative content, Theroux turned his attention to how that world operates, the risks it carries, and the effect it’s having on younger viewers. For Theroux, this wasn’t just another topic to explore; it was personal.

The 55-year-old, who is dad to three boys aged 20, 18 and 11, says it was his own children who first introduced him to the manosphere, and ultimately inspired the documentary.

“I came to this content via my kids,” Theroux, 55, told PEOPLE of first discovering the manosphere. “I have three boys, and I was like, ‘What are you looking at?’ and it was Andrew Tate.”

While Theroux says he trusts his own sons won’t fall into the movement, often defined by its strong opposition to feminism, he’s aware that not every young viewer is as equipped to navigate it. Instead, he sees the manosphere as something far more calculated than it might appear on the surface.

“You have to think of these people as exponents of a particular media strategy, live-streaming eight to 10 hours a day of continuous content creation,” Theroux explained. “Some of it is sincere and deeply felt, some of it is performed, but these creators are in a feedback loop with their audiences, constantly tailoring their content to see what gets engagement, and adapting their behavior accordingly.”

That constant feedback loop, he suggests, is part of what makes the content so powerful, and potentially harmful. While there’s an obvious risk in amplifying these voices, Theroux says his aim is to expose rather than platform.

Netflix

“We’re letting people know how pervasive this new media culture is,” he said. “We should absolutely expose and be aware of anyone who disparages and denigrates women, but alongside that, these guys are preying on young men, cultivating insecurities. I think things may get worse before they get better.”

In a separate interview with Tudum, he expanded on why the content resonates so strongly, particularly with teenage boys.

“I think a lot of boys and men are lost, and when they see easy answers, when they see a muscular guy who seems to be very rich, telling them it’s not their fault and here’s who’s to blame, then that’s massively appealing.

“Perhaps most especially when you’re only 15, 16, 17 years old, I think it can’t be underestimated how young a lot of this audience is. It’s being marketed at kids, and sometimes for them it’s hard not to take it at face value.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix
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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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