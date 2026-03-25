Louis Theroux and Myron’s wild debates on his podcast, that weren’t shown in the Netflix doc

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In the Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, we see Louis Theroux appear as a guest on Myron Gaines’s Fresh and Fit podcast. Believe it or not, Myron really let Louis Theroux be a guest for an actual episode of the “After hours edition”, and the full show is still on YouTube.

Louis Theroux was in an episode called “Girls Asked P*rn Star Stirling Cooper THIS Crazy Question..” which was livestreamed on 20th March 2025. To spare you from the horror, I suffered through all two hours of the video. Here’s a rundown of Myron and Louis Theroux’s most jarring interactions on the podcast which weren’t in the Netflix documentary.

When Myron introduced Louis to his listeners, he really did ask: “Am I as toxic as they say?”

Lois’s full response was: “You know, I’m waiting to make my final determination on that. You’ve definitely got some interesting opinions… about stuff.”

Myron and his co-hosts asked a woman what she looked for in a partner, then used their “female delusion calculator”. Myron told her she needed to “lower her standards”. She disagreed.

Louis Theroux’ participated in this segment much more than we saw in the Netflix doc. He was asked: “Do you think she’s delusional, or do you think she’s got a chance with another guy?”

Louis responded: “I think she’s got a good chance. I think there’s a lot of guys who make good money who are looking for one woman who they can spend time with.”

When questioned on why the woman was single, Louis said: “Maybe she had her heart broken. She’s 32. Still pretty young, in my book!”

Myron’s viewers were especially verbose in the live chat during this conversation. Their comments on Louis Theroux and womankind aren’t really quotable.

When Myron argued in favour of “one-way monogamy”, Louis butted in. He asked the women who were guests: “If you had a guy, who you really liked, who you respected, and he was a good worker and whatnot, you’d be okay with him sleeping with other women?… I ask, because this is something Myron and I talked about. And in the ‘red pill’ space, increasingly, this feels like the position that a lot of the guys are taking, with respect to what they expect.”

Funnily enough, none of the woman who answered were on-board with the “one-way monogamy” concept.

Myron asked the other men in the room whether they would want to be in a relationship with just one woman. They all said they wouldn’t. Louis interrupted them, and said he prefers to be in a relationship with one person. He explained: “That’s a lot of emotional energy, to have that many… life would be so complicated. And also, if you don’t have monogamy, there’s a lot of heartbreak involved.”

Next, the hosts attempted to interrogate Louis Theroux about his sex life, which is very weird to witness. They asked him if he ever cheated on a partner, and he replied, “No comment.”

Later on, Myron and Louis argued about why men want to be in relationships with women. Part of this conversation was included in the Netflix documentary. Myron argued that women’s “physicality and their sexuality is the number one thing” for men, but women “make concessions on looks all the time, if the guy has status”. Louis Theroux disagreed on how men and women think. He believed a relationship is “built on trust, shared sense of humour, shared hobbies and interests, shared interest in how you raise your kids together.”

We didn’t hear what any of the six women with mics thought about this.

Towards the end of the show, the presenters and guests questioned Louis Theroux about sex. They asked him for his craziest sex story (“in a city park”, apparently) and if he had any fetishes. He responded: “I’m the least interesting person in this room. You don’t need to ask me any questions.”

Louis seemed to be feeling uncomfortable (fair enough). Myron joked, “Now it’s going to be a hit piece, for real!” Well, he wasn’t entirely wrong about that.

Oh, and a dog licked the microphone.

At the end, Myron asked Louis if he would like to add anything. “It’s all good,” Louis said, “I’m invisible now. Thank you for having me.”

Myron seemed to enjoy having Louis Theroux as a guest, as he said Louis “should be on the couch for every episode”. Er, I wonder if he still thinks that…

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Featured image via YouTube / FreshandFit